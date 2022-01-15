Applications open for Alice in Dairyland position

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply for the 75th Alice in Dairyland position through Feb. 4.

As one of the most widely recognized communications professionals in Wisconsin agriculture, Alice in Dairyland travels extensively throughout the state promoting Wisconsin’s agriculture industry and its impact on the state economy.

In this highly visible and fast-paced position, Alice in Dairyland serves as a full-time spokesperson, cultivates relationships with television, radio and print media outlets throughout the state, writes and delivers speeches at events and utilizes social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture. Additional duties include developing and executing marketing plans, delivering classroom presentations and networking with industry professionals. Alice must also learn and retain information about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture and be able to tailor that information to educate both urban and rural audiences.

“My time as Alice in Dairyland has made my passion and appreciation for Wisconsin agriculture even stronger,” said 73rd and 74th Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes. “As Alice, I have had the priceless opportunity to learn about Wisconsin’s diverse, vibrant agriculture industry and share that newfound knowledge with the citizens of Wisconsin. These experiences have given me skills that will help me in my career and beyond.”

Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture, at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing, education or public relations, and public speaking experience. Applicants must also be female, Wisconsin residents and at least 21-years-old.

This one-year, full-time contractual position starts July 5. The chosen candidate will travel extensively throughout the state and be required to have weekly in-person office time at DATCP’s Madison office. The annual salary for Alice in Dairyland is $45,000 and includes holiday, vacation and sick leave and use of a vehicle while on official business. Reimbursement is provided for an individual health insurance premium up to $450 a month and professional travel expenses.

To apply, submit an application form, cover letter, resume and three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Application materials are available at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/BecomingAlice.aspx.

Qualified applicants will have a preliminary interview on Feb. 26 at DATCP’s Madison office or via Zoom. Top candidates are required to attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement March 11 and 12 and the three-day final interview process May 19 through 21 in Dane County.

Questions about the position or application process can be directed to DATCP’s Alice in Dairyland Program Director Debbie Gegare at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.

For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit aliceindairyland.com and follow Alice online on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

