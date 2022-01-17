Applications sought for 2022 Community Foundation scholarships

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the following scholarships:

Herman and Virginia Gundlach Scholarships

Mary D. Bradford High School Class of ’61 Scholarships

Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship is available to a Kenosha County high school senior or a college student studying health care-focused subjects

Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship is available to a Kenosha County high school senior or a college student pursuing a career that addresses mental health challenges

KTEC Alumni Scholarship (new for 2022)

Fellman Family Fund Scholarship is available to a student athlete planning to attend the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison (new for 2022)

The deadline to apply for these scholarships is Friday, March 4.

Links to application forms for these scholarships can be found at the Foundation’s website at kenoshafoundation.org.

About the Herman and Virginia Gundlach ScholarshipFor the Gundlach Scholarship, the Foundation seeks applications from high school seniors:

Attending one of the eight public high schools in Kenosha County: Bradford, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail, LakeView Technical Academy, Reuther, Tremper, Westosha Central, Wilmot Union.

Have a grade point average (GPA) between 2.5 and 3.25 (out of 4.0).

Plan to attend a four-year college, university or two-year accredited technical school in Wisconsin.

Applicants may include two letters of recommendation.

Consideration shall be given to financial need and to evidence of extra effort in school or community activities. In 2021, the Foundation awarded a $3,500 Gundlach Scholarship to six Kenosha County seniors.

About the Bradford High School Class of ‘61 Scholarships

For the Bradford High School Class of ‘61 Scholarship, the Foundation seeks applications from high school seniors attending Bradford High School. In addition, applicants should:

Have a grade point average (GPA) of 2.75 to 3.5.

Plan to attend a four-year college, university or two-year accredited technical school in Wisconsin.

One or more scholarships will be awarded to students planning to attend a technical college or two-year university program.

Consideration shall to financial need and to evidence of extra effort in school or community activities; three students will each receive a $2,000 scholarship.

About the Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship

The Foundation plans to award a Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship to an outstanding Kenosha County student from Kenosha County dedicated to pursuing a health care-related career.

The scholarship is open to residents of Kenosha County who are:

A high school senior who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college or university degree at an accredited Wisconsin institution, or

A student who is currently enrolled in a Wisconsin-based college/university or accredited technical school.

In addition, the applicants must have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 (out of 4.0) or better.

The Foundation plans to award $1,000 Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was established in 2020 by the children of the late Dr. Vincent C. and Mary C. Rizzo to honor their parents and their late uncle, Dr. Michael J. Rizzo. The scholarship is dedicated to their commitment to advancing the education of youth committed to health care-related careers.

About the Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship

The Foundation plans to award a Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship to a Kenosha County student dedicated to pursuing a career in a field that addresses mental health challenges. This could include the fields of social services, psychology and mental health care.

The scholarship is open to residents of Kenosha County who are:

A high school senior who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college or university degree at an accredited Wisconsin institution, or

a student who is currently enrolled in a Wisconsin-based college/university or accredited technical school.

NOTE: There is no grade point average requirement to apply for this scholarship.

The Foundation plans to award a total of $3,400 in the Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship.

Established in August 2019 in honor of the late Clay Davison, a goal of the Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship Fund is to increase the number of providers in fields that address “mental health issues that they encounter in their everyday work and life.”

About the new KTEC Alumni Scholarship

In 2022, the Foundation will award two one-year KTEC Alumni Scholarships of $500. Established last year (2021), the scholarship is open to the following residents of Kenosha County:

High School seniors, graduates or current post-secondary undergraduates under the age of 24.

Attended the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC) at least for seventh and eighth grade.

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational school for the entire academic year.

Students of any grade point average (GPA) may apply.

About the new Fellman Family Fund Scholarship

In 2022, the Foundation plans to award one $1,000 Fellman Family Scholarship to a student athlete (preferably a cross-country or track athlete) in their senior year at a Kenosha County public high school — Bradford, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail Academy, Lakeview Tech, Reuther, Tremper, Westosha Central or Wilmot.

To be considered, applicants must possess a cumulative 3.5 (out of 4.0) GPA, have applied to or been accepted for admission to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and answer an essay.

Preference is given to a student who plans to study a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) or business-related field.

The Fellman Family Fund was established in 2019 by Kenneth Fellman, the president of the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.

