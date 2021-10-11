Archdiocese places St. Joseph Catholic Academy president on leave

The letter also stated that building principals Bridget Bartholomew, Matt Rizzo and Kerstin Santarelli would assume leadership in the interim, and they will be guided by Kathleen Cepelka, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

"During this time, we have full confidence that St. Joseph Catholic Academy will continue its legacy of excellence under the leadership of (the building principals)," the letter states. "There will be no change in the daily operations of the school or in its mission as a Christ-centered school designed to educate the whole child.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You can also be assured that the priests of our 10 supporting parishes are in full support of St. Joseph Catholic Academy, its principals, teachers, staff, students and parents. As more information becomes available or decisions are made, we will share those with you in an open and transparent way."

Moynihan was tabbed to replace Freund after an extensive national search by the St. Joseph Catholic Academy Board of Directors. Moynihan had previously served as president of The Haitian Project and the head of its Louverture Cleary School, a tuition-free private Catholic secondary boarding school outside of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, for more than 20 years.

Petition circulated