 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area nursing students awarded scholarships
View Comments
Nurses Foundation of Racine

Area nursing students awarded scholarships

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nurses Foundation of Racine (NFR) has awarded 13 scholarships to area nursing students this month. Nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties are eligible to apply for these scholarships which are provided annually by the Nurses Foundation of Racine since 1983.

Chris Braun discusses what he likes best about being an emergency department nurse.

Due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic the banquet that is usually held during Nurses Week was not held this year.

The following nursing students were awarded scholarships:

  • Brittany Bertermann, University of Wisconsin-Madison.
  • Hannah Beyer, Carroll University.
  • Delaney Coats, University of Wisconsin-Madison.
  • Alexandra English, University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
  • Caitlyn Matson, Edgewood College.
  • Desirae Olesen, Gateway Technical College.
  • Georgia Pirlot, Gateway Technical College.
  • Krystal Puckett, Grand Canyon University.
  • Breona Rydholm, University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
  • Garcie Schiesl, Gateway Technical College.
  • Madelyn Schwartz, Gateway Technical College.
  • Natra Tabit, Marquette University.
  • Nicole White, Herzing University.

To apply for a scholarship or for additional information to donate to the scholarship fund, go online to nursesfoundationofracine.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert