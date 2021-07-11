Area nursing students awarded scholarships

The Nurses Foundation of Racine (NFR) has awarded 13 scholarships to area nursing students this month. Nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties are eligible to apply for these scholarships which are provided annually by the Nurses Foundation of Racine since 1983.

Due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic the banquet that is usually held during Nurses Week was not held this year.

The following nursing students were awarded scholarships:

Brittany Bertermann, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Hannah Beyer, Carroll University.

Delaney Coats, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Alexandra English, University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Caitlyn Matson, Edgewood College.

Desirae Olesen, Gateway Technical College.

Georgia Pirlot, Gateway Technical College.

Krystal Puckett, Grand Canyon University.

Breona Rydholm, University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Garcie Schiesl, Gateway Technical College.

Madelyn Schwartz, Gateway Technical College.

Natra Tabit, Marquette University.

Nicole White, Herzing University.