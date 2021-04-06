Battle and Modder retain seats on Kenosha Unified School Board; will be joined by newcomer Price

Price, 57, a tenured faculty member of National College of Education and National Louis University, said he felt that he had the name recognition and endorsements, but that talking to the voters face to face helped him campaign.

“I felt I competed as well as anybody in that regard,” he said. “I just felt we needed to hear from the voters and that’s what I think made me feel in the last week we were on the right path.”

As a curriculum developer, that aspect “distinguished me from the pack,” Price said.

“The work we have to do with that is rather humbling … and that is to make sure that we’re prepared for the next problems because we’re not going to be able to back to normal and do things the same way we did before,” he said.

“I’ve been doing a lot of research on this,” Price said of the struggles kids had with online, virtual learning amid the pandemic. “It’s undeniable that we had the worst of two choices, to protect our teachers but we also need to make sure that the online supports all of our kids. And, it just didn’t.”

Price said education needs to be prepared for that in the future.

“Every child deserves a customized curriculum,” he said.