Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Carthage College unite in successful summer arts programs for children

For the second consecutive summer, Carthage College partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha to run four week-long art programs for youth ages 6 through 12 throughout the month of July.
In total, 90 unique members participated in the various art camps. The partnership was through support from the Shirley Madrigrano and Natalie Lee Performing & Visual Fine Arts Funds.
“The support from the Performing Arts Fund has created opportunities for Carthage graduate students and new professionals to collaborate with the BGCK in creative experiences,” said Dr. Corinne Ness, coordinator of the Carthage music theatre vocal pedagogy master’s program and dean for the division of arts and humanities at Carthage College.
“These experiences help students to use creative tools to express themselves, develop social-emotional skills as well as arts performance skills. Carthage is thrilled to work with the BGCK to provide arts experiences.”
Singing camp
In singing camp, participants explored two ensemble pieces in music theater style. Students learned how to have a healthy, vibrant voice while building confidence and self-esteem.
This camp was led by Carthage music theater specialist, Katie Grogg, who spent a year singing ascElsa from “Frozen” with Disney Cruise Lines. Kenosha-native Rachel Skowronski taught the class as well.
Dance camp
Beginners and experienced dancers learned music theater choreography with Carthage music theater specialist Leah Gawel.
In dance camp, participants learned basic and intermediate steps while having fun telling a story through dance. This program built confidence and self-esteem while learning how to be expressive and creative.
Carthage theater educator and award-winning actor Tommy Novak led the camp complete with games and activities. Participants explored the world of theater creatively while gaining skills that promote confidence and self-esteem.
Visual arts classes
Carthage artists Noemi Norman and Max Kellerhalls led classes that explored visual arts and creativity. Participants used different mediums to create art. The program built confidence in students as they learned how to explore and create.
“Dr. Corinne Ness and Carthage College have proven to be a valuable resource in providing the children exposure to different experiences with various art forms at the Club,” said co-founders of the Shirley Madrigrano and Natalie Lee Performing & Visual Fine Arts Funds Joe Madrigrano and Bob Lee Jr.
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The Club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values and self-esteem. For more or to donate, visit BGCKenosha.org/donate.