Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Carthage College unite in successful summer arts programs for children

For the second consecutive summer, Carthage College partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha to run four week-long art programs for youth ages 6 through 12 throughout the month of July.

In total, 90 unique members participated in the various art camps. The partnership was through support from the Shirley Madrigrano and Natalie Lee Performing & Visual Fine Arts Funds.

“The support from the Performing Arts Fund has created opportunities for Carthage graduate students and new professionals to collaborate with the BGCK in creative experiences,” said Dr. Corinne Ness, coordinator of the Carthage music theatre vocal pedagogy master’s program and dean for the division of arts and humanities at Carthage College.

“These experiences help students to use creative tools to express themselves, develop social-emotional skills as well as arts performance skills. Carthage is thrilled to work with the BGCK to provide arts experiences.”

Singing camp

In singing camp, participants explored two ensemble pieces in music theater style. Students learned how to have a healthy, vibrant voice while building confidence and self-esteem.