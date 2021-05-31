 Skip to main content
Bradford Class of 1971 50th reunion plans set
Bradford Class of 1971 50th reunion plans set

The Mary D. Bradford High School class of 1971 has announced that its 50th class reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The class reunion committee is working on social opportunities for Friday, Sept. 24, but have not been officially announced yet.

The committee asks class members to provide their email to one of the committee members below to stay updated on the 50th class reunion:

Frank DeCesaro — fdecesaro1@gmail.com

Connie (Goodwin) Mallwitz — cmallwitz4452@wi.rr.com

Linda (Pitts) Demske — ldemske@gmail.com

Jeff Douglass — wingtip53@aol.com

Jackie (Dalla Santa) Gianeselli — jgianeselli@yahoo.com

Aleita Higgins — aleitahiggins@yahoo.com

Raul Medina — rmedina1@gmail.com

Information is also provided on Facebook at facebook.com/bradfordseventyone.classreunion. The Facebook page includes a link for complimentary booking services for hotel reservations.

