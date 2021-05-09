Bradford High School Alumni Association names 2021 distinguished alumni, scholarship recipients and sets banquet

The Bradford High School Alumni Association will host its annual Distinguished Alumni Award banquet and silent auction at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Kenosha Country Club.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two years of Distinguished Alumni Award honorees will be recognized at this year’s event. For 2021, John Gregory and the late Michael Dean will be recognized, as well as the 2020 honorees, “Jodi” Ritacca Carlini (class of 1969) and the late Eugene Woroch (class of 1940). Carlini and Woroch were profiled in the Kenosha News on July 11, 2020
Scholarship recipients from the Bradford Classes of 2020 and 2021 will also be recognized at the event with a cash bar/silent auction kickoff, dinner at 6:15 p.m. with a program to follow.
Proceeds from the silent auction benefit the Alumni Association’s Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $40, and reservations will be accepted through June 10. Reservation forms for the event are available online at kenoshabradfordalumni.com, or by contacting Randy Vaccaro at 262-551-0510.
2021 awards
This year’s Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are:
John S. Gregory — Class of 1952
Gregory grew up in the Columbus Park neighborhood, driving and maintaining his father’s trucks from the age of 14. Attending classes at Bradford High and Gateway Technical College helped Gregory achieve success in business, engineering and racing. As founder of Sunset Motors and later Mid City U Store, Gregory was active in the Chamber of Commerce, the governor’s Highway Safety Committee, the 52nd Street Business Association, the American Motorcycle Association, the NHRA and Dragbike USA. He was inducted into the Kenosha Hot Rod Legends and is Legend No. 1 at Great Lakes Dragaway.
HogSlayer, the award-winning true-life story of the dual-engine Norton motorcycle dragster designed, built and raced by Gregory of Sunset Motors and TC Christenson, was distributed internationally and achieved five stars on Amazon Prime. As an engineer, designer and motorcycle industry consultant, Gregory’s achievements are recognized worldwide, his motorcycles are in museums in the US and Europe and, at age 87, he still loves riding motorcycles.
Gregory and Carol (Thomas) Gregory raised seven children before divorcing. Gregory and Jody (O’Connor), his wife of 40 years, enjoy family occasions with 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Michael H. Dean — Class of 1960
Dean was the youngest of twins born to Milton C. Dean, Sr., and Shirley (Jacobs) Dean in Kenosha. After graduation, he attended UW Extension for two years and spent summers honing his math and people skills while working at his dad’s fruit market. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education and his master’s from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Dean made Janesville his home, teaching sixth grade at Madison and Monroe Elementary and Franklin Middle School. He married Anna Moss, and they had two children, Steve and Katie.
During his 38-year teaching career, Dean was known for creative and immersive units and was deeply involved in student lives. A former student commented Dean’s teaching style was “part Socratic method, part Evangelist and part Broadway actor.” He was twice honored as Teacher of the Year in Janesville, was instrumental in starting College for Kids and was also a recipient of the Herbert Kohl Fellowship.
During retirement, Dean volunteered at Kenosha Public Museums. He enjoyed reconnecting with classmates, yoga, played men’s senior baseball and listened to live music by the lakefront with his fiancée, Wendy Taylor. Visits with his children included philosophical discussions with Steve and making crafts with Katie. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, his pride in being a “lefty” and as a lifetime, die-hard Cubs fan.
Scholarships
Eleven Bradford seniors have been selected to receive a total of $20,500 in KBHSAA scholarships and will be recognized during the virtual announcements organized by Bradford High School in lieu of the Senior Recognition Assembly traditionally held at the end of May.
KBHSAA, Inc. — Michael H. Dean (1960) Memorial Scholarship — $1,500 and KBHSAA, Inc. — Robert M. Stockdale (1948) Memorial Scholarship — $1,500 are awarded to Chloe Kroeger, daughter of Jeffrey and Shirley Kroeger, who plans to attend Carthage College majoring in education with minor in music.
KBHSAA, Inc. — Judge James Carlson, OFS (1962) Memorial Scholarship — $1,500 is awarded to Abigail Cecchi, daughter of Brian and Caroline Cecchi, who plans to attend Coastal Alabama majoring in health sciences/nursing.
KBHSAA, Inc. — Joseph Brittelli (1948) Memorial Scholarship — $1,500 is awarded to Madelyn Berry, daughter of Thomas and Dana Berry, who plans to attend Carroll University majoring in psychology and forensic science.
KBHSAA, Inc. — Joseph Brittelli (1948) Memorial Scholarship — $1,500 is awarded to Maya Herzog, daughter of Thomas and Tricia Herzog, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in environmental engineering.
KBHSAA, Inc. — Joseph Brittelli (1948) Memorial Scholarship — $1,500 and Peter (1959) and Alice Jackson (1960) Schwalbe Family Scholarship — $1,000 are awarded to Chloe Garofalo, daughter of Daniel and Julie Garofalo, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire majoring in exercise science.
John (1957) & Judy Schuetz (1960) Wavro Academic Scholarship — $1,500 is awarded to Mia Prince, daughter of Matthew and Jodi Prince, who plans to attend Minnesota University majoring in engineering.
John (1957) & Judy Schuetz (1960) Wavro Athletic Scholarship — $1,500 is awarded to Brock Lampe, son of Richard and Tina Lampe, who plans to attend Northern Illinois University majoring in biology/exercise science.
The Valiere Anderson Petersen (1930) Award for Excellence in Music — $1,000 is awarded to Sahar Kherani, daughter of Ahmed and Shaista Kherani who plans to attend Carthage College majoring in finance.
Dr. Ernie Pellegrino (1957) Memorial Academic Scholarship — $1,500 is awarded to Shelby Jantz, daughter of Herbert and Jeanine Jantz, who plans to attend UW-Madison majoring in political science.
Bill (1957) and Barbara Serpe Scholarship — $2,500 and Judith Mikulsky Zachar (1957) Memorial Scholarship — $1,000 are awarded to Alyssa Davison, daughter of Jacob and Anne Davison, who plans to attend UW-Madison majoring in political science and marketing.
Jerry Bain (1957) Memorial Scholarship — $1,500 is awarded to Adrianna Terrell, daughter of Douglas and Cindy Terrell, who plans to attend Beloit College majoring in business and dance.
Since 2001, KBHSAA has awarded more than $325,000 in scholarships for Bradford seniors. To support the KBHSAA Scholarship Fund, contact Joyce Kopacz Sorensen at kenoshabradfordalumni.com, or by phone at 262-945-3806.