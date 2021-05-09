Bradford High School Alumni Association names 2021 distinguished alumni, scholarship recipients and sets banquet

HogSlayer, the award-winning true-life story of the dual-engine Norton motorcycle dragster designed, built and raced by Gregory of Sunset Motors and TC Christenson, was distributed internationally and achieved five stars on Amazon Prime. As an engineer, designer and motorcycle industry consultant, Gregory’s achievements are recognized worldwide, his motorcycles are in museums in the US and Europe and, at age 87, he still loves riding motorcycles.

Gregory and Carol (Thomas) Gregory raised seven children before divorcing. Gregory and Jody (O’Connor), his wife of 40 years, enjoy family occasions with 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Michael H. Dean — Class of 1960

Dean was the youngest of twins born to Milton C. Dean, Sr., and Shirley (Jacobs) Dean in Kenosha. After graduation, he attended UW Extension for two years and spent summers honing his math and people skills while working at his dad’s fruit market. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education and his master’s from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Dean made Janesville his home, teaching sixth grade at Madison and Monroe Elementary and Franklin Middle School. He married Anna Moss, and they had two children, Steve and Katie.