Bradford student earns Girl Scout honor by promoting diversity in tennis

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast has awarded Kenosha resident and Girl Scout Nina Lall the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. The award represents outstanding accomplishments in leadership development and advocating for others. By earning the Gold Award, Nina has become a community leader.
Nina, a multiracial student, plays varsity tennis at Bradford High School. She noticed that many local tennis teams and clubs are lacking in students of color. Through research, Nina realized the primary reasons for this include exposure and cost. Nina met with the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha to see if they would allow her to teach weekly summer tennis classes. With the help of many volunteers and donations, Nina was able to obtain rackets, tennis balls, and two nets for use at the Boys and Girls Club.
Her two weekly classes were divided into two age groups. As an end-of-year field trip, the students attended a tennis class at Lifesport Tennis Club.
“I was extremely happy to share my love of tennis with children who probably would otherwise never pick up a racket. Tennis is a hard sport, but week after week I was able to watch the students improve and really enjoy playing with each other," Nina said.
"My hope is that they will remember these classes, continue playing, and choose to play tennis in high school,” Nina said.
Nina is an Individual Registered Girl Scout Member. She is a summer camp counselor and is currently serving a term on the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Board of Directors.
The Boys and Girls Club is looking for volunteers to help continue summer tennis classes. Cntact the Boys and Girls Club if interested. BGCK is looking for coaches, local players, and anyone else who would love to share tennis with others.