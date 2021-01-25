 Skip to main content
Brighton Middle School Students coast into the new year with STEM Project
At Brighton Elementary

BRIGHTON — The sixth, seventh, and eighth graders at Brighton School in December participated in a challenge to design their own fast-and-furious roller coasters.

Each group was given a budget and a list of requirements. Within these constraints, they had to come up with their own design to make a thrilling coaster that would get guests from point A to B. The roller coasters were made completely of cardstock and tape, no other materials were permitted. This was a more difficult task than expected!

Upon completion of the roller coaster, a slide show was made that included pictures and videos. The middle school students shared their presentations with the 4K-5 grade classes to vote for their favorite roller coaster. Results were close, but 8th graders came out ahead for best roller coasters.

The students rated this a 10 out of 10 for STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) lessons, and it was a favorite activity of the first semester.

