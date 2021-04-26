 Skip to main content
Brompton School names its third quarter honor roll students
Brompton School names its third quarter honor roll students

SIXTH GRADE

*Liliana Andrews, Rylan Bozych, Ethan Buchanan, Evan Buchanan, Cale Costello, Hannah Davis, Zeyna Ibraimi, Wenjing Lin, Nicholas Norton, Violet Ortiz, Gianna Scalzo, *Naomi Senica, Aubree Sunderland, Ava Venturella.

SEVENTH GRADE

Giavanna Andrews, *Yeabkal Berihanu, Mackenzie Beutner, Jack Bozych, Lillianna Dennis, Lydia Erickson, Alyssa Flannery, Semaj Johnson, Addison Matera, Luke Nesci, Ashleigh Ours, *Aanya Panchal, *Kailee Richardson, Carissa Sauceda.

EIGHTH GRADE

Talia Andreoli, Abigail Buchanan, Sofie Castro Lara, Serenity DeBettignies, Julieta Delgado, Emmeline Erickson, *John Fitzgerald, *Madeline Fitzgerald, Avery Hoffman, Mustafa Mirza, Zania Olson, *Cicely Rallo, Ciana White.

*Students with straight A's

