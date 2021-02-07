Carthage announces school of business and economics

“At a time when the public is focusing more and more on the value that higher education needs to provide, Carthage is in the fortunate position to be growing our student enrollment and strengthening our reputation in the region,” said John Swallow, president of Carthage.

“The school of business and economics is an example of our vision to educate expansively, integrate regionally, communicate boldly and act responsibly. We’re equipping our students to pursue their many passions, compete in the workforce and contribute to their communities,” added Swallow.

“Carthage attracts well-rounded students who want to spread their wings and don’t want to be pigeonholed into any one path,” said Carthage provost and chief operating officer David Timmerman.

“Many of our business students also have an interest in studying science, competing on a division III athletic team and performing in music or theater. The interdisciplinary and collaborative approach to creating the school of business and economics is the model for how we will launch new programs at Carthage for years to come,” said Timmerman.