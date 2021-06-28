Carthage College announces 2021 Kenosha scholars

Carthage College has announced the winners of its 2021 Kenosha scholarship competition.
Each year Carthage awards eight Oaks Scholarships to residents of the City of Kenosha, in consideration for the lease of land to the college, as well as one Police and Fire Scholarship to the dependent child of a Kenosha police officer or firefighter.
These full-tuition awards cover more than $140,000 over four years if renewal criteria are met.
The winners, chosen for their academic and leadership potential, came from a pool of finalists who participated in a competition in January which was offered both in-person and virtually.
Kenosha Oaks Scholarship
Emma Conran, Indian Trail
Michael Conrad, Harborside
Carissa Kiehl, Indian Trail
Elizabeth Lalonde, Indian Trail
Angelica Cuevas, Indian Trail
Isadora Gideon, Tremper
Terrell Franklin, Indian Trail
Sofia Grost, Harborside
Kenosha Police and Fire Scholarship
Julianna Torres, Harborside
