Carthage College announces 2021 Kenosha scholars
Carthage College announces 2021 Kenosha scholars

Carthage College has announced the winners of its 2021 Kenosha scholarship competition.

Each year Carthage awards eight Oaks Scholarships to residents of the City of Kenosha, in consideration for the lease of land to the college, as well as one Police and Fire Scholarship to the dependent child of a Kenosha police officer or firefighter.

These full-tuition awards cover more than $140,000 over four years if renewal criteria are met.

The winners, chosen for their academic and leadership potential, came from a pool of finalists who participated in a competition in January which was offered both in-person and virtually.

Kenosha Oaks Scholarship

Emma Conran, Indian Trail

Michael Conrad, Harborside

Carissa Kiehl, Indian Trail

Elizabeth Lalonde, Indian Trail

Angelica Cuevas, Indian Trail

Isadora Gideon, Tremper

Terrell Franklin, Indian Trail

Sofia Grost, Harborside

Kenosha Police and Fire Scholarship

Julianna Torres, Harborside

