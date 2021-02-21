 Skip to main content
Carthage College introduces new engineering science major
Carthage College introduces new engineering science major

KENOSHA — Starting this fall, Carthage College will offer a major in engineering science.

The new bachelor of arts degree in engineering science will provide a rigorous engineering foundation for students interested in solving human problems by applying mathematics and science.

More flexible than a traditional undergraduate engineering degree, Carthage’s program will integrate engineering training with other disciplines, such as business, environmental science and data science.

“In today’s job market, the engineering field really values the big-picture understanding to take on complex problems,” says Carthage Professor Julie Dahlstrom, chair of the Physics and Astronomy Department and co-creator of the new engineering science major.

“This program appeals to students who want to explore this expansive profession without being locked into a specific track,” Dahlstrom continues. “There are a few students who already know at 18 that they want to design bridges, but that’s a very narrow brand of engineering.”

Engineering science majors at Carthage will gain “real world” design and project experience at the earliest stages of the program. As they progress toward the bachelor of arts degree, students will cover a broad swath of STEM courses and build fluency in the computing tools that engineers use.

Projects will come from Carthage’s growing list of partners. For example, students and faculty have conducted NASA-supported research for more than a decade by testing hardware in zero-gravity, developing small educational satellites and building experiments to launch on sounding rockets.

Faculty expect the engineering science major to pair naturally with students’ interests in business management, physics, data science and other subjects. That could pave the way to a wide variety of careers or further engineering study in a more specialized graduate program.

“The engineering science major arises from Carthage’s strong physics and astronomy department,” says Carthage Provost David Timmerman. “For years, our skilled physics faculty have focused their curriculum on problem-solving and real world needs and opportunities. Our decade-long success in systems engineering projects for NASA is evidence of that. It's not rocket science to take your existing strengths and move them into new areas — but in this case, it actually is rocket science.”

Carthage will continue its dual-degree partnership with Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Known as a 3+2 program, it offers a streamlined five-year path to both a bachelor of arts and an ABET-accredited bachelor of science in engineering.

Prospective students and parents can attend a free, virtual information session about Carthage’s engineering options at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visit www.carthage.edu/visit to register.

