Carthage College to host former U.S. Treasurer Rosario Marin on campus this week

Former U.S. Treasurer Rosario Marin is scheduled to visit Carthage College Wednesday to discuss the future of U.S. and Latin American economic relations, particularly the challenges and opportunities in the relationship between Mexico and the United States.

The Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition is coordinating the visit, scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Club Rooms on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Marin is an entrepreneur, an international keynote speaker, author, and serves as an advisor to two corporations in Australia and Mexico. She served in California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cabinet as secretary of the state and was appointed by President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 41st Treasurer of the United States.

Carthage President John Swallow will interview Marin in a fireside chat-style discussion before a live audience.

"From her remarkable career in politics and government at the local, state, and federal levels, to her lived experience coming to the United States from her native Mexico, we have so much to learn from Rosario Marin," said Swallow. "I am thrilled that she will be the featured speaker for our Business and Professional Coalition."

A full slate of student engagement activities is scheduled to follow on Thursday, Feb. 24, on campus.

Wednesday's event is free, but registration is required. More information and registration information is available online at: www.carthage.edu/businesscoalition. A web recording of Marin's discussion with Swallow will be made available for registrants who are not able to attend in person.

Carthage officials are requesting that all attendees abide by Carthage’s COVID-19 safety protocols, including masking in all indoor spaces. More information on the college's safety protocols are available at the college's #StaySafeCarthage website.

The Carthage Business and Professional Coalition comprises the region's leading business, civic, and professional leaders. Members meet regularly to hear guest speakers and participate in discussions that highlight important national and local issues affecting businesses and organizations.

Marin’s visit is supported by the Sam and Gene Johnson Distinguished Visitors Program and is sponsored by Riley Construction Company, Inc., Lee Mechanical, HARIBO of America, S.C. Johnson Giving, KABA, Kenosha County Executive, Snap-on Incorporated, Johnson Financial Group, Partners in Design Architects, Tenuta’s Delicatessen, Froedtert South, Pitts Brothers & Associates, Kenosha Community Foundation, Sartori Energy, LMI Packaging, The Kenosha Kingfish, and Kane Communications. Sponsorships support the Ralph Tenuta Experiential Learning Fund and the Carthage Fund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0