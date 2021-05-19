Carthage to hold in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday for Class of 2020

Graduates of the Class of 2020 at Carthage College have been invited back to the campus to be honored at a special in-person ceremony Saturday.

With traditional in-person commencement halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Class of 2020 celebrated last spring with a virtual ceremony and drive-through diploma pick-up. The college also made a commitment at that time to invite them back for an in-person celebration when it was safe to do so, according to Carthage officials.

Following a unique format used to celebrate the Class of 2021 last month, 2020 graduates and their five ticketed guests will have the same opportunity, walking through an extended and interactive procession line.

Each party will have the opportunity to stop at graduation stations, walk the red carpet, and interact with immersive digital content on the way to the graduation stage. They will receive their diplomas from Carthage President John Swallow, supported by their families, faculty, and staff.

“I am thrilled that we can provide for our 2020 graduates the experience that our 2021 graduates and families loved so much just a few weeks ago,” Swallow said in a release Monday.