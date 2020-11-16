Carthage to receive $450,000 gift for scholarships from estate of beloved registrar

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her gift will fund scholarships, including the Ruth Johnson Emeritus Scholar Award, which was named in her honor and continues to recognize high-performing seniors in the Adult Undergraduate Studies program.

For her nearly 50 years of outstanding service to the institution and the wider community, Johnson received the Carthage Flame in 2000. She supported a range of initiatives and held membership in the Henry Denhart Society, which recognizes donors who provide for the college through estate plans and other planned gifts.

After retiring in 2002, Johnson remained engaged in the Carthage community. Along with Beverly (Hand) Keller and Irma (Niekamp) Anderson, she became known as one of the Carthage “legacy ladies,” attending groundbreaking ceremonies for every facility on the campus.

Former Carthage President Greg Campbell called Johnson a “pillar of stability in the administration of the college.”

“If a person knew Ruth, that person also automatically knew more about Carthage,” Campbell said in news release.

College officials said she set an example for adult learners, earning a degree in art in her late 40s by attending night classes on campus while working full time as registrar.