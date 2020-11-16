Carthage to receive $450,000 gift for scholarships from estate of beloved registrar

Carthage College will receive a $450,000 gift from their beloved registrar, one that will enable it to provide scholarships for students in need of financial assistance.
Ruth Johnson, one of the college’s longest serving employees, left the estate gift to her former college and long-time employer upon her death in January. Johnson, a Kenosha resident, was 83.
On Monday, college officials announced that the registrar’s office will soon bear her name as a show of gratitude for her generosity and to honor her memory.
The Ruth Johnson Office of the Registrar is scheduled to be dedicated during a virtual ceremony to be held at 4 p.m., Nov. 19. The public is welcome to attend via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/99528756048.
Hired in 1956, she worked under longtime Registrar Pearl Goeller for several years in Carthage, Ill., and played a major role in the transition to the new campus. Johnson opened Carthage’s first Kenosha office even as construction continued. Besides her primary position, she had a hand in admissions, residence life and the mailroom during those early years, according to college officials.
Promoted to registrar in 1981, Johnson set an example for adult learners, earning a degree in art in her late 40s by attending Carthage night classes while working full time.
Her gift will fund scholarships, including the Ruth Johnson Emeritus Scholar Award, which was named in her honor and continues to recognize high-performing seniors in the Adult Undergraduate Studies program.
For her nearly 50 years of outstanding service to the institution and the wider community, Johnson received the Carthage Flame in 2000. She supported a range of initiatives and held membership in the Henry Denhart Society, which recognizes donors who provide for the college through estate plans and other planned gifts.
After retiring in 2002, Johnson remained engaged in the Carthage community. Along with Beverly (Hand) Keller and Irma (Niekamp) Anderson, she became known as one of the Carthage “legacy ladies,” attending groundbreaking ceremonies for every facility on the campus.
Former Carthage President Greg Campbell called Johnson a “pillar of stability in the administration of the college.”
“If a person knew Ruth, that person also automatically knew more about Carthage,” Campbell said in news release.
“In many ways, Ruth Johnson personified the Carthage mission,” said Carthage President John Swallow. “As one of the first Carthage staff on the ground in Kenosha, as a student- and faculty-oriented administrator, and as a nontraditional student, she modeled the Carthaginian spirit.”
