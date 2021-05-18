City mask ordinance remains in effect through May 27; KUSD School Board to review mask policy

Currently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that schools continue to use masks through the end of the 2020-21 school year to help prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19.

Unified has followed recommendations for mask-wearing with guidance from the Kenosha County Division of Health, which has incorporated CDC guidelines.

Last week, the CDC also issued guidelines for the general public that masks no longer have to be worn for those who’ve been fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people also no longer need to stay six feet away from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors, according to CDC guidance. The CDC still recommends that face coverings be used for those traveling on public transportation, ride services, airplanes and trains.

Ordinance still in effect

While Racine’s mask requirement ended Friday, a day after the CDC issued its latest guideline, the local mask ordinance remains in place in the City of Kenosha. Currently in effect through May 27, Kenosha’s rule requires that anyone over the age of 5 wears a mask while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city.

A proposal to repeal the city’s mask mandate went before the City Council on May 3 but failed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}