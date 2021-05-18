City mask ordinance remains in effect through May 27; KUSD School Board to review mask policy

The Kenosha Unified School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday night to consider the district’s policy for face coverings and quarantining procedures for students and staff. Schools and administration are planning for the rest of this school year and the next academic year.
Meanwhile, the City of Kenosha's mask ordinance remains in effect through May 27.
The special School Board meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. The meeting can also be accessed online via the Unified YouTube channel.
A virtual option for public comments is available via Google Meet for regular and special board meetings and requires users to have the Google browser installed. To register to speak, both virtual and in-person speakers can access the sign-up sheet online or by calling 262-359-6320. All requests to speak virtually must be received no later than 24 hours prior to the posted meeting time.
Will incorporate survey results
According to KUSD spokesperson Tanya Ruder, the board will incorporate the results of an online survey for Unified parents, guardians, students and staff currently underway regarding the use of face masks and quarantines for the remainder of the year and for the the 2021-22 academic year.
Currently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that schools continue to use masks through the end of the 2020-21 school year to help prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19.
Unified has followed recommendations for mask-wearing with guidance from the Kenosha County Division of Health, which has incorporated CDC guidelines.
Last week, the CDC also issued guidelines for the general public that masks no longer have to be worn for those who’ve been fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people also no longer need to stay six feet away from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors, according to CDC guidance. The CDC still recommends that face coverings be used for those traveling on public transportation, ride services, airplanes and trains.
Ordinance still in effect
While Racine’s mask requirement ended Friday, a day after the CDC issued its latest guideline, the local mask ordinance remains in place in the City of Kenosha. Currently in effect through May 27, Kenosha’s rule requires that anyone over the age of 5 wears a mask while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city.
A proposal to repeal the city’s mask mandate went before the City Council on May 3 but failed.
At the council meeting Monday night, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, who had proposed the repeal of the city ordinance, expressed frustration that the ordinance continues.
“The CDC said we don’t have to wear masks if you’ve been vaccinated, but yet we still have our mask ordinance for 10 more days,” LaMacchia said. “I hope everybody’s happy.”
Following the meeting, Mayor John Antaramian said the mask ordinance would remain in effect through May 27.
Herd immunity goal
One of the council's original proposals would have extended the mask ordinance through July. However, a compromise for May 27 was struck in committee based on the vaccine’s availability toward reaching the goal of herd immunity against the virus, which means 75 percent of the population vaccinated.
Herd immunity occurs when a significant portion of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease, decreasing the transmission risk from person to person. Those not immune become protected indirectly, because ongoing disease spread in a community has been minimized.
As of Tuesday, 59,783 Kenosha County residents, or 35.3 percent, had completed the vaccination series, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. A total of 68,586 county residents, or 40.4 percent, had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
With a population of 169,561, herd immunity would be achieved in the county with 127,500 fully vaccinated individuals.
Even if the issue of repealing the mask ordinance before May 27 does come up again, because the mask requirement is in the form of an ordinance, procedure would require it to go through the city process for publication, readings and hearings, Antaramian said. In other words, by the time a new proposal could be heard, the ordinance would be just about over, anyway.
“You’d have had to put it up today (Monday), then publish it on Friday, and then it could be heard next Monday or Tuesday (in special session next week), but then it comes off the books after (Thursday),” Antaramian said.
