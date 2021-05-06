City, Unified in early discussions for specialty high school in proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

A local high school at the center of technology education on the cutting edge could have a place in the city’s plan that aims to transform the former Chrysler engine plant and it is surrounding neighborhoods into a hub for innovation.
LakeView Technology Academy, 9948 88th Ave., Pleasant Prairie, is part of the early and ongoing discussions taking place between the city and Kenosha Unified, Gateway Technical College and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, as an educational anchor within the proposed $1 billion Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood project on 107 acres east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets.
“The city has been working with Unified and KABA and Gateway looking at how to move the academy to the Chrysler site to better fit the needs of the students in our community,” Mayor John Antaramian said Thursday night.
LakeView Technology Academy is a specialty high school in Unified that prepares students looking to enter careers in engineering or higher-level technology. In 2019, it was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. That year, it was one of just eight schools in the state bestowed the designation and the only high school in Wisconsin to receive it.
Tanya Ruder, Unified’s spokesperson, said the district and the city are still in the “very early” stages of discussions.
“LakeView Technology Academy has periodically looked at opportunities to expand and improve the footprint of the school facility. The current site, which is owned by the KABA Foundation and leased to KUSD, has some physical limitations that are an impediment to further growth on the site,” she said. “The partners, including KUSD, Gateway Technical College, and KABA, have had preliminary discussions with the City of Kenosha regarding whether a new facility for the school could be part of the redevelopment of the former Chrysler - Kenosha Engine Plant site.
“As the city moves forward with the SmithGroup and efforts to develop a master plan for the site, those discussions continue.”
On Tuesday night, the proposed innovation neighborhood along with its innovation center were also part of what was the first of several meetings that will continue to take place to discuss the plans for the former Chrysler site. Along with the mayor, city staff and consultants the SmithGroup, about 150 residents attended the information session at the former Brown Bank building in Uptown to learn about the ambitious development plan. Earlier this year, the city hired engineering and design consultants the SmithGroup to devise a master plan to define land use and zoning, transportation and other plans involving residential housing, and commercial buildings for the parcel.
“For the city, it’s a very important piece for what we are trying to do for revitalization for the Uptown and surrounding neighborhoods,” Antaramian said. “It will enable our young people to get the skills necessary to stay in our community and to prosper.
“This is just one piece of what we’re working on for the innovation neighborhood … and we’re all working together to make this happen,” Antaramian said.
When Antaramian first ran for office, he said a focal point of his campaign was to “work to keep our young people here and how we make sure they get the education they need.”
The proposed innovation hub also includes partnering with post-secondary educational institutions and skilled trades programs.
“So it’s not only STEM-type education, but the technical education that LakeView brings to the community and that would be centrally located,” he said.
The mayor said the plan is to enable students in the neighborhoods to walk there and other schools in the district to benefit from its various components.
“This is so much so that the city has committed to help fund part of the development of the (proposed innovation neighborhood) school,” Antaramian said. He said he was not ready to disclose just how much the city’s financial commitment would be, however, as discussion are ongoing.
The former engine plant site is surrounded by six neighborhoods—Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown. Uptown is also proposed to undergo major retail and residential revitalization with the affordable housing development of the proposed Uptown Lofts.
The innovation neighborhood plan aims to foster neighborhood opportunities in workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement, according to Antaramian. They will focus on connecting residents to opportunities in high-growth digital fields, as well as, science, technology and math occupations.
“This is just one piece of what needs to happen in our community so that our young people will have the opportunity to succeed,” he said.