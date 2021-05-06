City, Unified in early discussions for specialty high school in proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

“LakeView Technology Academy has periodically looked at opportunities to expand and improve the footprint of the school facility. The current site, which is owned by the KABA Foundation and leased to KUSD, has some physical limitations that are an impediment to further growth on the site,” she said. “The partners, including KUSD, Gateway Technical College, and KABA, have had preliminary discussions with the City of Kenosha regarding whether a new facility for the school could be part of the redevelopment of the former Chrysler - Kenosha Engine Plant site.

“As the city moves forward with the SmithGroup and efforts to develop a master plan for the site, those discussions continue.”

On Tuesday night, the proposed innovation neighborhood along with its innovation center were also part of what was the first of several meetings that will continue to take place to discuss the plans for the former Chrysler site. Along with the mayor, city staff and consultants the SmithGroup, about 150 residents attended the information session at the former Brown Bank building in Uptown to learn about the ambitious development plan. Earlier this year, the city hired engineering and design consultants the SmithGroup to devise a master plan to define land use and zoning, transportation and other plans involving residential housing, and commercial buildings for the parcel.