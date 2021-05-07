City, Unified in early talks to relocate LakeView Technology Academy to planned Innovation Neighborhood

A local high school at the center of technology education could have a place in the city’s plan to transform the former Chrysler engine plant site and its surrounding neighborhood into a hub for innovation.

LakeView Technology Academy, 9948 88th Ave., Pleasant Prairie, is part of early talks about the site involving the city, Kenosha Unified School District, Gateway Technical College and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. It could provide an educational anchor to the proposed $1 billion Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood project on 107 acres east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets.

“The city has been working with Unified and KABA and Gateway looking at how to move the academy to the Chrysler site to better fit the needs of the students in our community,” Mayor John Antaramian said Thursday night.

LakeView Technology Academy is a specialty high school in KUSD that prepares students looking to enter careers in engineering or higher-level technology. It was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2019 by the U.S. Department of Education, one of just eight such schools in the state and the only high school in Wisconsin to receive the distinction.

Todd Battle, KABA president, said the school district and the city are still in the “very early” stages of discussions.