Coalition calls on community support to restore board salaries, tax levy in yet-to-be-scheduled special electors meeting

Eligible voters, or electors, are adult residents living in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers east of Interstate 94.

“We view the task before us as a moral imperative. The time is now and we need every voice. We know that the vast majority of residents in our community are behind the schools, are behind the educators and the School Board. But now we need you to stand up and be counted,” she said at the conference held at the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St.

To that end, the coalition will also be holding a pep rally at the Collective from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, the day before the special session is expected to occur.

Kyle Johnson, a coalition member who also spoke at the conference, said that he was concerned about staff safety, especially amid the pandemic, in providing high quality education to students.

“We know that slashing money from the school system is not going to benefit our kids,” he added. “So we formed this coalition to call for a safe learning environment for our children and to leave the money allocated to our school system in place.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}