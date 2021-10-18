Coalition calls on community support to restore board salaries, tax levy via special electors meeting

Eligible voters, or electors, are adult residents living in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers, east of Interstate 94.

“We view the task before us as a moral imperative," Feingold said Monday. "The time is now, and we need every voice. We know that the vast majority of residents in our community are behind the schools, are behind the educators and the School Board. But now we need you to stand up and be counted."

To that end, the coalition will also be holding a pep rally at the Regimen Barber Collective from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, the day before the special session is expected to occur.

Kyle Johnson, a coalition member who also spoke at Monday's press conference, said he was concerned about staff safety, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in providing high-quality education to students.

“We know that slashing money from the school system is not going to benefit our kids,” Johnson said. “So we formed this coalition to call for a safe learning environment for our children and to leave the money allocated to our school system in place.”

Stipends slashed