Coalition calls on community support to restore board salaries, tax levy via special electors meeting

Members of a grassroots coalition that has petitioned for a special meeting of Kenosha Unified School District electors called for community support to restore School Board salaries and the district's tax levy after both were reduced significantly at last month’s annual meeting.
At press conference Monday night, held at the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., members of the Education Justice Coalition — which includes faith-based, community and local labor leaders — teachers and parents encouraged district residents to prepare to attend the meeting, which they anticipate to be scheduled soon. A week ago, the coalition filed a petition with the district. The petition included 317 signatures, more than three times the amount needed to convene the meeting. The petition asks the district to schedule the meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Unified officials have yet to give public notice of the special meeting. Tanya Ruder, Unified spokesperson, said the district is working through the next steps in the process with legal counsel, but it would be sending proper notification of the date, time and place when ready.
Rabbi Dena Feingold of Kenosha’s Beth Hillel Temple, a Congregations United to Serve Humanity member, urged eligible district voters to support the board and to restore levy funding. She called earlier efforts by a group of electors to slash both as trying to strip local schools of public funding and aiming to “discredit and denigrate our School Board members.”
Eligible voters, or electors, are adult residents living in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers, east of Interstate 94.
“We view the task before us as a moral imperative," Feingold said Monday. "The time is now, and we need every voice. We know that the vast majority of residents in our community are behind the schools, are behind the educators and the School Board. But now we need you to stand up and be counted."
To that end, the coalition will also be holding a pep rally at the Regimen Barber Collective from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, the day before the special session is expected to occur.
Kyle Johnson, a coalition member who also spoke at Monday's press conference, said he was concerned about staff safety, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in providing high-quality education to students.
“We know that slashing money from the school system is not going to benefit our kids,” Johnson said. “So we formed this coalition to call for a safe learning environment for our children and to leave the money allocated to our school system in place.”
Stipends slashed
At the district’s annual meeting on Sept. 21, a majority of voters, many of them conservative electors, drastically reduced board pay, approving a $100 stipend for each regular School Board meeting attended in person. The board's per diems were also capped at $25.
Previously, board members, including the School Board president, had each earned a $6,500 annual stipend and a $60 per diem.
Electors also turned down Unified administration’s proposed tax levy of $88,907,061 for next year, voting to reduce the levy to $86,000,000. While the new board salaries and per diems went into effect immediately, the decision to decrease the levy was advisory to administration.
Johnson said the coalition was putting the opposition on notice that the “vast, overwhelming majority of Kenoshans” do not agree with the reductions. He said he also anticipates challenges to the petition.
Reached following the news conference, Amanda Nedweski, co-founder and spokeswoman for the local Moms for Liberty, which was among the groups involved in successfully cutting board pay and responsible for proposing the levy reduction, said the coalition “certainly has every right to petition for the special meeting of electors.”
“We were well aware this was a possibility and we’re prepared to react,” Nedweski said.
She questioned why the coalition is petitioning for a meeting to vote again on the levy when the board has the power to override the electors’ Sept. 21 tax levy reduction and wondered about the relationship between coalition members and School Board members in calling to restore the board's stipends. Board members in neighboring school districts earn smaller stipends, Nedweski said.
The Kenosha Unified School Board governs the third-largest district in the state.
“But, how much more decision-making are they doing?" Nedweski said. "Most of the decision-making is being made by the administration."
The board's annual meeting, she added, gives electors an opportunity to hold the School Board and administration accountable.
District already limited
Somers resident Shelly Krajacic, a teacher and a member of the National Education Association executive committee who spoke at the press conference, said revenue caps, property tax rebates and vouchers over the last three decades have already severely limited local school districts’ ability to fund and “properly educate” students in their communities.
“This is yet another attack, yet another scheme, that doesn’t ultimately result in any money in anyone’s pockets,” she said of the Sept. 21 electors meeting. “We’re literally talking about the change I picked up off the floor after my fourth-period English class today. That’s how much money we’re talking about in taxpayer savings.
“What we’re talking about in penalties to children is insurmountable and incalculable."