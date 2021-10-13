Coalition files petition to hold special KUSD electors meeting to restore School Board pay, tax levy

A grassroots coalition has filed a petition to convene a special meeting of Kenosha Unified electors in order restore School Board salaries and reinstate more than $2.9 million in tax levy to the district’s proposed operating budget for next year.

The special meeting, according to organizers with the Education Justice Coalition, would introduce resolutions to reinstate board stipends and per diems and proposed funding for the tax levy that were slashed during the Sept. 21 annual meeting.

The petition was filed Wednesday, according to Stacy Stephens, School Board secretary and the district's election official. District officials have yet to schedule the special electors meeting. State law governing special electors' meetings requires that the petition be filed with the school district clerk and signed by 3 percent of the electors residing in the school district, or 100 electors, whichever is fewer.

Eligible voters, or electors, are adult residents living in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers east of Interstate 94.

In filing the petition, organizers have said they would request that the meeting take place some time before Oct. 26 when the board is scheduled to vote on the final version of the budget.