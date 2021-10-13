Coalition files petition to hold special KUSD electors meeting to restore School Board pay, tax levy

A grassroots coalition has filed a petition to convene a special meeting of Kenosha Unified electors in order restore School Board salaries and reinstate more than $2.9 million in tax levy to the district’s proposed operating budget for next year.
The special meeting, according to organizers with the Education Justice Coalition, would introduce resolutions to reinstate board stipends and per diems and proposed funding for the tax levy that were slashed during the Sept. 21 annual meeting.
The petition was filed Wednesday, according to Stacy Stephens, School Board secretary and the district's election official. District officials have yet to schedule the special electors meeting. State law governing special electors' meetings requires that the petition be filed with the school district clerk and signed by 3 percent of the electors residing in the school district, or 100 electors, whichever is fewer.
Eligible voters, or electors, are adult residents living in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers east of Interstate 94.
In filing the petition, organizers have said they would request that the meeting take place some time before Oct. 26 when the board is scheduled to vote on the final version of the budget.
At the annual meeting held last month, a majority of electors electors voted to drastically reduce board pay, approving a $100 stipend for each regular School Board meeting attended in person. Board per diems were also capped at $25. Previously, board members, including the School Board president, had each earned a $6,500 annual stipend and a $60 per diem. Both changes went into effect immediately.
In addition to restoring board stipends, eligible voters would also be asked to reinstate Unified administration’s proposed tax levy of $88,907,061 for next year. Electors at the annual meeting had voted to reduce the levy, cutting it back to $86,000,000. According to Unified administration officials, however, electors recommendations to set the tax levy are advisory.
