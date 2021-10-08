Coalition launches campaign for special electors session to restore KUSD board salaries, tax levy funding

A grassroots coalition is launching a campaign, petitioning to convene a special meeting of Kenosha Unified electors to restore School Board salaries and reinstate more than $2.9 million in tax levy to the district’s proposed operating budget for next year.

The special meeting, according to organizers with the Education Justice Coalition, would bring together school district residents again to vote on resolutions to reinstate board stipends and per diems and the funding for the tax levy that were slashed during the Sept. 21 annual meeting. Eligible voters, or electors, are adult residents living in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers east of Interstate 94.

100 signatures required

In order to hold the session, however, state law governing special electors meetings requires that the petition filed with the school district clerk be signed by 3 percent of the electors residing in the school district, or 100 electors, whichever is fewer. If successful, the meeting would be expected to take place sometime before Oct. 26 when the board is scheduled to vote on the final version of the budget. The campaign will begin this weekend, organizers said.

“The intent is to restore what was removed,” Lisa Guerrero, a parent and spokeswoman for the coalition, which is leading campaign, said late Thursday.