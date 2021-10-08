Coalition launches campaign for special electors session to restore KUSD board salaries, tax levy funding

A grassroots coalition is launching a campaign, petitioning to convene a special meeting of Kenosha Unified electors to restore School Board salaries and reinstate more than $2.9 million in tax levy to the district’s proposed operating budget for next year.
The special meeting, according to organizers with the Education Justice Coalition, would bring together school district residents again to vote on resolutions to reinstate board stipends and per diems and the funding for the tax levy that were slashed during the Sept. 21 annual meeting. Eligible voters, or electors, are adult residents living in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers east of Interstate 94.
100 signatures required
In order to hold the session, however, state law governing special electors meetings requires that the petition filed with the school district clerk be signed by 3 percent of the electors residing in the school district, or 100 electors, whichever is fewer. If successful, the meeting would be expected to take place sometime before Oct. 26 when the board is scheduled to vote on the final version of the budget. The campaign will begin this weekend, organizers said.
“The intent is to restore what was removed,” Lisa Guerrero, a parent and spokeswoman for the coalition, which is leading campaign, said late Thursday.
At the annual meeting held last month, a conservative majority of district residents who voted took control over the session that had been sparsely attended in recent years. They denounced what they have viewed as wasteful spending of tax dollars to operate schools and a lack of accountability among district elected officials.
During the session, electors drastically reduced board pay approving a $100 stipend per regular, in-person only School Board meeting. Board members would receive no compensation for special meetings or committee meetings. Board per diems were capped at $25 for actual loss of earnings when performing School Board duties that would take members away from their regular employment. Both went into effect immediately.
For years, board members, including the School Board president, had each earned a $6,500 annual stipend and a $60 per diem, amounts coalition petitioners want to see restored. At the special meeting, voters would also be asked to reinstate Unified administration’s proposed tax levy of $88,907,061 for next year. Electors at the annual meeting seeking to reduce the levy had cut it back to $86,000,000.
Electors levy recommendations nonbinding
Administration officials have said tax levy figures could still change as the district receives its re-calculated equalization aid and final property values from the state this month. In addition, electors recommendations on the tax levy are non-binding.
Guerrero said the coalition, in calling for the special meeting, is “trying to remove politicizing our students’ futures.”
“This would be a means for community members to show their support for the students of KUSD as the district strives to fulfill its mission to `Provide excellent, challenging learning opportunities,’” she said.
Comprising the coalition are parents, educators, students and community and local labor organizations who say they are uniting to initiate “corrective action” and reverse the potential damage done to school funding by what they described as a “large and vocal group” that has the backing of national conservative alliances.
“We are fully aware that a reduction in budget could potentially have a crippling impact that would affect our students' resources,” Guerrero said.
Decreased school funding and reduction in resources would only add to the disparities for underserved student populations, she said.