COLLEGE NEWS: Area students named to MSOE dean’s list; and news from other schools, too

Area students named to MSOE dean’s list
Milwaukee’s School of Engineering has named Kenosha area students to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list. Students with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher (out of 4.0) make the list, and those who have maintained a 3.7 or higher receive “high honors.”
Named from the area were (listed by hometown, with degree and major):
Kenosha
Ian Bar-Din, Honors List, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering
Britne Chike, Honors List, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Steven Gifford, Dean’s List with High Honors, Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering
Arielle Richards, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Chloe Wallach, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering
Evan Williams, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Pleasant Prairie
Samuele Dolak, Honors List, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Paul Rizza, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Jaden Samuels, Honors List, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management
Other college news
Britne Chike, of Kenosha, graduated at the end of the 2020 fall semester from Milwaukee’s School of Engineering, with a degree in nursing.
Emily Rasmussen of Mount Pleasant has been named to the fall semester academic honors list at Concordia University in Seward, Neb.
Taylor Tesar of Salem recently received a Master of Science in Acupuncture degree from National University of Health Sciences.
Jamie Tench, a freshmen from Kenosha, and Alison Hart, a junior from Trevor, have been named to the Northland College fall 2020 semester dean’s list in Ashland, Wis.