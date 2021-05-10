COLLEGE NEWS: Even Nightingale of Kenosha contributes to UW-Whitewater standout DECA chapter team

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Evan Nightingale from Kenosha, who is majoring in marketing and is a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Collegiate DECA chapter, contributed to an exceptional team performance at the virtual International Career Development held April 9-12. Nightingale earned fifth place in the Entrepreneurship Operations event, completed the Individual Passport Leadership program and earned a Student Leadership award. In addition, he contributed to the Chapter Leadership Passport and Chapter Community Service awards.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Evan Steinberger of Burlington is among 190 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in May. Steinberger will graduate from the College of Business. To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis and fulfill other curricular requirements.

