COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced (copy)

UW-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — Abby Shreve of Kenosha has been recognized by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh as a recipient of a Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in 2021. A music major from Kenosha, she was recognized for dedication to academic success and commitment to serving as the assistant guest manager for the EAA on-campus lodging program and the Oshkosh Placement Exchange. She is president of the Student National Association of Teachers of Singing and vice president of the Music and Wellness student organization. She also maintains her own private studio as an independent voice coach.
UW-Madison
MADISON — Two Kenosha County students have been inducted into the Alpha Chapter of Wisconsin Phi Beta Kappa, the academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Inducted were Seap Bhardwaj of Bristol and Tessa Doersch of Pleasant Prairie.
UW-Green Bay
GREEN BAY — Lauren Russell of Burlington was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi’s selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. She was inducted at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.