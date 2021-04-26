COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced (copy)

The price of a college education keeps rising, while minimum wage and the amount of hours in a day don’t. Here’s how many hours a week a student would have to work to cover their tuition and other fees. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — Abby Shreve of Kenosha has been recognized by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh as a recipient of a Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in 2021. A music major from Kenosha, she was recognized for dedication to academic success and commitment to serving as the assistant guest manager for the EAA on-campus lodging program and the Oshkosh Placement Exchange. She is president of the Student National Association of Teachers of Singing and vice president of the Music and Wellness student organization. She also maintains her own private studio as an independent voice coach.