COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

UW-Stout
Breanna Scherer of Kenosha is among several Product Photography class members who participated in a project to photograph dining options available at the university’s Fireside Cafe for use in the dining hall and on the UW-Stout website.
“They had very few pictures of the food, which is a good way to show the products,” Schrer said. A junior video production major, she added, “There was nothing public on display,”
Scherer and two other UW-Stout students approached University Dining about using the cafe for a class project. The dining center provided prepared food, dishes and utensils for their photoshoot.
Mt. Carmel Church
The Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church Holy Name and Ladies Society has awarded a scholarship to Harborside high school senior Julianna Torres for her academic performance and service to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the greater Kenosha community. Torres will be attending Carthage College.
Minnesota State
Three students from Kenosha graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn., on May 8. Receiving degees were: Kandace Anderson, with a bachelor of science in dental hygiene; Kathryn Hawbaker, with a bachelor of science in exercise science, cum laude; and Rachael Strube, with a bachelor of arts in mass media, magna cum laude.
Flagler College
Kaylie Gesky, of Kenosha, graduated with a degree in Criminology from Flagler College in St.; Augustine, Fla., on May 3 at its spring commencement exercises.
Columbia College
Three Kenosha County students have been named to the spring 2021 academic dean’s list at Columbia (Mo.) College. Named were: Ashley Hayner of Bristol; Patrick Morris of Kenosha, and Kelly Taylor of Kenosha.
Western Tech
Zachary Lamberson, from Silver Lake, was named to Western Technical College’s President’s List of High Distinction for the spring 2021 term. Western Tech is located in La Crosse.