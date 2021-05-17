 Skip to main content
COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced
College News

COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

UW-Stout

Breanna Scherer of Kenosha is among several Product Photography class members who participated in a project to photograph dining options available at the university’s Fireside Cafe for use in the dining hall and on the UW-Stout website.

“They had very few pictures of the food, which is a good way to show the products,” Schrer said. A junior video production major, she added, “There was nothing public on display,”

Scherer and two other UW-Stout students approached University Dining about using the cafe for a class project. The dining center provided prepared food, dishes and utensils for their photoshoot.

Mt. Carmel Church

The Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church Holy Name and Ladies Society has awarded a scholarship to Harborside high school senior Julianna Torres for her academic performance and service to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the greater Kenosha community. Torres will be attending Carthage College.

Minnesota State

The price of a college education keeps rising, while minimum wage and the amount of hours in a day don’t. Here’s how many hours a week a student would have to work to cover their tuition and other fees. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Three students from Kenosha graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn., on May 8. Receiving degees were: Kandace Anderson, with a bachelor of science in dental hygiene; Kathryn Hawbaker, with a bachelor of science in exercise science, cum laude; and Rachael Strube, with a bachelor of arts in mass media, magna cum laude.

Flagler College

Kaylie Gesky, of Kenosha, graduated with a degree in Criminology from Flagler College in St.; Augustine, Fla., on May 3 at its spring commencement exercises.

Columbia College

Three Kenosha County students have been named to the spring 2021 academic dean’s list at Columbia (Mo.) College. Named were: Ashley Hayner of Bristol; Patrick Morris of Kenosha, and Kelly Taylor of Kenosha.

Western Tech

Zachary Lamberson, from Silver Lake, was named to Western Technical College’s President’s List of High Distinction for the spring 2021 term. Western Tech is located in La Crosse.

TORRES Mt Carmel Scholarship Picture 5.13.21.jpg

Julianna Torres
