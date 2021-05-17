COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

UW-Stout

Breanna Scherer of Kenosha is among several Product Photography class members who participated in a project to photograph dining options available at the university’s Fireside Cafe for use in the dining hall and on the UW-Stout website.

“They had very few pictures of the food, which is a good way to show the products,” Schrer said. A junior video production major, she added, “There was nothing public on display,”

Scherer and two other UW-Stout students approached University Dining about using the cafe for a class project. The dining center provided prepared food, dishes and utensils for their photoshoot.

Mt. Carmel Church

The Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church Holy Name and Ladies Society has awarded a scholarship to Harborside high school senior Julianna Torres for her academic performance and service to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the greater Kenosha community. Torres will be attending Carthage College.

Minnesota State