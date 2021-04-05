COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The following students from Kenosha County were named to the Palmer College of Chiropractic’s dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2020 semester:

KENOSHA: Dianna Bindelli.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Gina Caira.

TWIN LAKES: Angela Nevoso.

UW-Plattville

PLATTEVILLE — Three Kenosha County students have bbn named to the Chencellor’s List with perfect 4.0 grade point averages for the fall 2020 semester at UW-Plattville: Abigail Goodhall of Kenosha and Kadie Kraabel of Kenosha, both in music; and Ethan Chyla of Salem in mechanical engineering.

UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — Two Kenosha County students graduated in December from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: Hannah Fox of Pleasant Prairie, with a bachelor of science degree in communication sciences and disorders; and Shawna Helmuth of Twin Lakes, with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

