COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced
UW-Milwaukee

Andrew Moyer, a graduate of St. Mary/All Saints and St. Joseph Catholic Academy, recently graduated Summa Cum Laude with a triple major in Accounting, Finance, and Information Technologies from UW-Milwaukee. He will attend graduate school at UW-M while working with an accounting firm in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — Evelyn Berg of Kenosha graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering over the winter with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — The following Kenosha County students have been recognized for academic achievement and named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University: Victoria Luann Schultz of Bristol, a senior studying animal science; Trinity Lynn Gilbert of Kenosha, a junior studying marketing; Kelsey Marie Henderson of Kenosha, a sophomore studying agricultural business; Kyle David Krellwitz of Pleasant Prairie, a junior studying veterinary medicine; Grace Mutheu Mutungi of Pleasant Prairie, a junior studying kinesiology and health; Sarah Hinrichs of Trevor, a junior studying psychology; and Olivia Paige Klean of Twin Lakes, a senior studying apparel, merchandising and design. Klean graduated on the weekend of May 7 with a bachelor of science degree.

University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Ashley Sobocinski of Pleasant Prairie is one of the students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of the Cumberlands.

Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — Daniel R. Andrews, of Kenosha, received his bachelor of arts degree in General Studies during the Western Illinois University spring commencement at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year. Also earning a degree from WIU was Randy James Larson of Burlington, who graduated with Summa Cum Laude academic honors, with a bachelor of arts in Sports Broadcasting.

IN PHOTOS: 2021 local college commencement ceremonies

Commencement ceremonies were held at UW-Parkside on May 15, 2021; at Carthage College on May 22, 2021; and at Gateway Technical College on May 22 and 23, 2021.

