COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

Andrew Moyer , a graduate of St. Mary/All Saints and St. Joseph Catholic Academy, recently graduated Summa Cum Laude with a triple major in Accounting, Finance, and Information Technologies from UW-Milwaukee. He will attend graduate school at UW-M while working with an accounting firm in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — Evelyn Berg o f Kenosha graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering over the winter with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

AMES, Iowa — The following Kenosha County students have been recognized for academic achievement and named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University: Victoria Luann Schultz of Bristol, a senior studying animal science; Trinity Lynn Gilbert of Kenosha, a junior studying marketing; Kelsey Marie Henderson of Kenosha, a sophomore studying agricultural business; Kyle David Krellwitz of Pleasant Prairie, a junior studying veterinary medicine; Grace Mutheu Mutungi of Pleasant Prairie, a junior studying kinesiology and health; Sarah Hinrichs of Trevor, a junior studying psychology; and Olivia Paige Klean of Twin Lakes, a senior studying apparel, merchandising and design. Klean graduated on the weekend of May 7 with a bachelor of science degree.