COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced
alert

COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

UW-OSHKOSH

OSHKOSH -- University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials have announced Kenosha County students who qualified for the dean's list (3.3 grade point average) and honor roll (3.75 gpa) in spring 2021 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).  They include (by year in college and hometown):

Bristol: Eden Bloom, Junior, Honor Roll

Kenosha: Jackson Antos, Sophomore, Honor Roll; Joseph Barber, Senior, Honor Roll; Jenna Barrette, Freshman, Dean's List,; Ramona Barton, Senior, Dean's List; Savion Bebo, Junior, Honor Roll; Angel Camacho, Senior, Dean's List; Tavares Cannon, Senior, Honor Roll; Hailey Dahl, Freshman, Honor Roll; Anamay Del Real, Sophomore, Honor Roll; Jade Goudreau, Senior, Dean's List; Elizabeth Gowin, Junior, Honor Roll; Megan Hoffman, Junior, Honor Roll; Kaitlyn Hupp, Sophomore, Honor Roll; Chloe Krohn, Senior, Dean's List' Bailey Laird, Sophomore, Honor Roll; Jack Liddicoat, Sophomore, Dean's List; Harry Orth, Junior, Honor Roll; Shelbie Peoples, Senior, Dean's List; Courtney Salisbury, Junior, Dean's List; Abigail Shreve, Senior, Honor Roll; Emma Smith, Sophomore, Honor Roll; Stephanie Ward, Freshman, Dean's List; and Maya Weyker, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Pleasant Prairie: Isabelle Adams, Freshman, Dean's List; Shelby Alexander, Junior, Dean's List; Samarah Davison, Senior, Dean's List; Ryan Dolnik, Junior, Dean's List; Mackenzie Gore, Senior, Dean's List; and Cory Sparks, Sophomore, Dean's List

Salem: Madeline Hansen, Senior, Dean's List

Trevor: Alexandria Carey, Junior, Honor Roll; Haley Hassett, Junior, Dean's List; Riley Loveless, Senior, Dean's List; Darrylanne Moreno, Junior, Honor Roll; Julia Shurtleff, Senior, Honor Roll; Isabelle Skalecki, Junior, Honor Roll; Savanna Smith, Senior, Honor Roll; and Laney Videlka, Senior, Honor Roll

Twin Lakes: Delaney Dvorak, Senior, Honor Roll; and Emily Hand, Senior, Dean's List

UW-EAU CLAIRE

EAU CLAIRE --  The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded degrees in May to Kenosha County students, including: Kayla Thomas, of Kenosha, bachelor of science in nursing, nursing; Julie Katzer, of Trevor, bachelor of business administration, accounting; and Cailin McCracken of Twin Lakes, bachelor of science, biochemistry/molecular biology.

MIAMI UNIVERSITY

OXFORD, Ohio -- Alexander Walker of Salem received a bachelor of science degree in business/finance from Miami University during commencement May 14-16. He graduated magna cum laude.

