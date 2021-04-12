COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

PLATTEVILLE — The following Kenosha County students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville honoring full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2020 semester: Daniel Elsen of Kenosha in computer science; Trevor Galligan of Kenosha in technology education, Nathan Glinski of Kenosha in civil engineering; Matthew Grenyo of Kenosha in mechanical engineering; Christopher Klein in electrical engineering; Cheyenne Knapp of Kenosha in in forensic investigation; Kadie Kraabel of Kenosha in music; Brianna Vaughn of Pleasant Prairie in forensic investigation; Ethan Chyla of Salem in mechanical engineering; and Daniel Porter of Twin Lakes in civil engineering.