COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

UW-Platteville
PLATTEVILLE — The following Kenosha County students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville honoring full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2020 semester: Daniel Elsen of Kenosha in computer science; Trevor Galligan of Kenosha in technology education, Nathan Glinski of Kenosha in civil engineering; Matthew Grenyo of Kenosha in mechanical engineering; Christopher Klein in electrical engineering; Cheyenne Knapp of Kenosha in in forensic investigation; Kadie Kraabel of Kenosha in music; Brianna Vaughn of Pleasant Prairie in forensic investigation; Ethan Chyla of Salem in mechanical engineering; and Daniel Porter of Twin Lakes in civil engineering.
University of Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jonathan Heck of Salem was named to the University of Kansas’ honor roll during the fall 2020 semester.
Upper Iowa University
FAYETTE, Iowa — Tara Williamson of Kenosha graduated from Upper Iowa University in October 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in human services.
UW-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — Five Kenosha County students received diplomas in December during the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh midyear commencement. Graduating were: Karli Cox of Bristol, with a degree in public relations; Shania Lindsley of Bristol, in psychology; Zachary Novak of Kenosha, in computer science-software engineering; Julianna Calzada of Salem in marketing; and Jenna Trione of Salem, in nursing.
UW-La Crosse
LA CROSSE — Two Pleasant Prairie students graduated from UW-La Crosse in December. Receiving degrees were Anna Hilderbrand, with a bachelor of science in psychology, with a minor in communication studies, with honors; and McKenna Theine, with a bachelor of science in microbiology, with highest honors.
University of Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Jessica Kingwill of Pleasant Prairie will graduate this spring Summa Cum Laude, double majoring in finance and international studies.
Viterbo University
LA CROSSE — The following students from Kenosha County were named to the Viterbo University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester:
KENOSHA: Braden Gere, Kendyl Schine.
Peru State College
PERU, Neb. — Montenia Nelson of Kenosha was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Peru State College.