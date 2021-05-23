COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

UW-Whitewater
WHITEWATER — Maggie Hillock, from Salem, is among the students performing in the Symphonic Wind Ensemble at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The group released its final concert of the year digitally on May 3. Hillock, who is studying music, played percussion in the concert.
Two Kenosha students performed in the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra Concert. These groups released their final concert of the year in a virtual format on April 30: Noah Schaffrick, of Kenosha, who is studying music, played violin; and Stephanie Krug, of Kenosha, who is studying elementary education, played violin.
Graceland University
LAMONI, Iowa — Jaimes Reyes, of Kenosha, has been named to Graceland University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.64 during the spring 2021 semester.
Olivet Nazarene
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The following students from Kenosha County were named to Olivet Nazarene University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester: Katie Engle of Kenosha; Justin Dissmore, Nathan Gonzalez, Rebekah Kruger and Carolyn Richards of Pleasant Prairie; Rebecca Bell of Salem; and Austin Eifert of Trevor.
Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N. H. — The following students from Kenosha County were named to the Southern New Hampshire University’s president’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.7 or higher during the 2021 winter term: Alexander Eagle, April McKnight, Ashley Flament, Kallyn Kasprzak, Steven Rodriguez, Michael McCormick, Kellie Duncan, Jimmy Ellis, Kathryn Murakami, Miranda Morgan, Natalie Rossi and Jonathan Greiner, all of Kenosha; Travis Bethke and Anthony Pace of Pleasant Prairie; Gayle Sakiewicz of Salem; and Jennifer Ryczek of Trevor.
St. Norbert College
DE PERE — The following Kenosha County students have been named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College, with a minimum grade point average of 3.5: Kira Caldwell, Katie Neu, Emma Sipiora, Joelle Tarczewski, Amy Walther, Grace Wavro and Celeste Zautcke, all of Kenosha; John Hodge and Maria Schneider of Pleasant Prairie; and Rebecca Glassen of Salem.
The following Kenosha County students graduated on May 16 from St. Norbert College, all with bachelor’s degrees: Alexandria Haag, of Kenosha; Emma Sipiora, of Kenosha, Cum Laude; Megan Smith, of Kenosha; Grace Wavro, of Kenosha; Celeste Zautcke, of Kenosha, Magna Cum Laude; Joscelynn McKillips, of Salem; and Kathryn Wagner of Silver Lake.
UW-Madison
MADISON — Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowships have been awarded to UW-Madison students Kate Tobin of Bristol, Sophie Johnson of Kenosha, and Cole Aschenbrener of Pleasant Prairie. Grants from the Hilldale Foundation and the Wisconsin State Legislature provide for awards of $3,000 each to undergraduate students.
and $1,000 to their faculty/staff advisors to work in collaboration on research projects.
Carson-Newman
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — McKenna Hall of Bristol has beennamed to the spring 2021 academic dean’s list at Carson-Newman University.