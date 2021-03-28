COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

Marketing award:

Three Kenosha County students received the title of International Chapter of the Year and are members of the UW-Whitewater 2020 American Marketing Association: Brandon Spencer of Kenosha; Brandon Zoerner of Pleasant Prairie; and Trent Jones of Trevor.

Marian University

FOND DU LAC — Kaitlyn Croeker of Kenosha has been named to the fall 2020 semester President's List with a perfect 4.0 grade point average at Marian University. She graduated in 2017 from Bradford High School.

Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The following students from Kenosha County were named to the Palmer College of Chiropractic's dean's list for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2020 semester:

KENOSHA: Dianna Bindelli.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Gina Caira.

TWIN LAKES: Angela Nevoso.

UW-Plattville