COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced
COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — Evelyn Berg of Kenosha graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering over the winter with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The following students from Kenosha County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at the winter commencement in December of 2020:

  • BRISTOL: Tyler Perona, bachelor of science in physical education; Kayla Weidner, bachelor of science in elementary education.
  • KENOSHA: Matthew Barth, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Cameron Bishop, bachelor of science in physical education; Bryce Gill, bachelor of science in journalism; Noah Jensen, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in sociology; Jun Kim, master of business administration in business administration; Gabrielle Martin, bachelor of science in biology; Andrea Muhlenbeck, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in communication.
  • PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Molly Robbins, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in education in mathematics; Kate Ruhle, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts in liberal studies; Luke Willkomm, bachelor of arts in communication.
  • SALEM: Jamie Tambornino, bachelor of business administration in accounting.

Marketing award:

  • Three Kenosha County students received the title of International Chapter of the Year and are members of the UW-Whitewater 2020 American Marketing Association: Brandon Spencer of Kenosha; Brandon Zoerner of Pleasant Prairie; and Trent Jones of Trevor.

Marian University

FOND DU LAC — Kaitlyn Croeker of Kenosha has been named to the fall 2020 semester President's List with a perfect 4.0 grade point average at Marian University. She graduated in 2017 from Bradford High School.

Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The following students from Kenosha County were named to the Palmer College of Chiropractic's dean's list for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2020 semester:

KENOSHA: Dianna Bindelli.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Gina Caira.

TWIN LAKES: Angela Nevoso.

UW-Plattville

PLATTEVILLE — Three Kenosha County students have bbn named to the Chencellor's List with perfect 4.0 grade point averages for the fall 2020 semester at UW-Plattville: Abigail Goodhall of Kenosha and Kadie Kraabel of Kenosha, both in music; and Ethan Chyla of Salem in mechanical engineering.

UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — Two Kenosha County students graduated in December from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: Hannah Fox of Pleasant Prairie, with a bachelor of science degree in communication sciences and disorders; and Shawna Helmuth of Twin Lakes, with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jonathan Heck of Salem was named to the University of Kansas' honor roll during the fall 2020 semester.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — Tara Williamson of Kenosha graduated from Upper Iowa University in October 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in human services.

