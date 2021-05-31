COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced

University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tripp Wallner of Twin Lakes was awarded a master of science in electrical engineering degree from the University of Alabama during the 2021 spring semester.
Culver-Stockton
CANTON, Mo. — Rebekah Weisinger of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the 2021 spring semester academic honor roll at Culver-Stockton College.
UW-Stout
The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester: Breanna Scherer of Bristol; Lizzie Barber, Nicholas Constantine, Cody Gentz and Deven Short of Kenosha; Ethan Myers of Pleasant Prairie; Jessa Sheen of Salem; Zachary Strasser of Silver Lake; and Ella Parisi, Junior of Twin Lakes.
Carson-Newman
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — McKenna Hall of Bristol has beennamed to the spring 2021 academic dean’s list at Carson-Newman University.
Cedarville UniversityCEDARVILLE, Ohio — The following students from the Kenosha area were named to the Cedarville University’s dean’s honor list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2021 semester: Ethan Swanson of Kenosha; Karenna Schick of Silver Lake; McKinley Boyle of Twin Lakes; and Kayla Maurer and Erica Saunders, both of Union Grove.
Hamline UniversitySAINT PAUL, Minn. — Alexandra Gall of Twin Lakes was named to the Hamline University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or above during the spring 2021 semester.
Nazareth CollegeROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sophia Matteucci of Kenosha was named to the Nazareth College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or above during the spring 2021 semester.
Troy UniversityTROY, Ala. — Nikita Ruffolo of Salem was named to the Troy University’s provost’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.65 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.