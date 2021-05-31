 Skip to main content
COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' achievements announced
University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tripp Wallner of Twin Lakes was awarded a master of science in electrical engineering degree from the University of Alabama during the 2021 spring semester.

Culver-Stockton

CANTON, Mo. — Rebekah Weisinger of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the 2021 spring semester academic honor roll at Culver-Stockton College.

UW-Stout

The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester: Breanna Scherer of Bristol; Lizzie Barber, Nicholas Constantine, Cody Gentz and Deven Short of Kenosha; Ethan Myers of Pleasant Prairie; Jessa Sheen of Salem; Zachary Strasser of Silver Lake; and Ella Parisi, Junior of Twin Lakes.

Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — McKenna Hall of Bristol has beennamed to the spring 2021 academic dean’s list at Carson-Newman University.

Cedarville UniversityCEDARVILLE, Ohio — The following students from the Kenosha area were named to the Cedarville University’s dean’s honor list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2021 semester: Ethan Swanson of Kenosha; Karenna Schick of Silver Lake; McKinley Boyle of Twin Lakes; and Kayla Maurer and Erica Saunders, both of Union Grove.

The price of a college education keeps rising, while minimum wage and the amount of hours in a day don’t. Here’s how many hours a week a student would have to work to cover their tuition and other fees. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Hamline UniversitySAINT PAUL, Minn. — Alexandra Gall of Twin Lakes was named to the Hamline University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or above during the spring 2021 semester.

Nazareth CollegeROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sophia Matteucci of Kenosha was named to the Nazareth College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or above during the spring 2021 semester.

Troy UniversityTROY, Ala. — Nikita Ruffolo of Salem was named to the Troy University’s provost’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.65 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

IN PHOTOS: 2021 local college commencement ceremonies

Commencement ceremonies were held at UW-Parkside on May 15, 2021; at Carthage College on May 22, 2021; and at Gateway Technical College on May 22 and 23, 2021.

