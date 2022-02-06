College News: Local students mark achievements

Edgewood College

MADISON — The following students were named to Edgewood Colleges' honors list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester:

BURLINGTON: Emma Klein, Caitlyn Matson.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Jacob Burns.

TREVOR: Sara Turk.

Alyssa Wolf of Kenosha was named to Edgewood College's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher with 24 credit hours of study during the fall 2021 semester.

Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio — Tyler Andrews and Twila Dovas of Salem were named to Miami University's dean's list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2021 semester.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — Austin Beck and Doran Domash of Kenosha were named to Minnesota State University, Mankato's honors list for earning a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99 during the fall 2021 semester.

St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Diona McGuire and Lauren Mossman of Pleasant Prairie were named to St. Olaf College's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.

UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — The following students from Kenosha graduated with degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire during the fall 2021 semester:

Kristan Bowman, bachelor of science in nursing; Chloe Falcon, bachelor of arts in English; Corinne Springer, bachelor of arts in psychology and women's, gender and sexuality studies; Sasha Westphal, bachelor of science in nursing.

UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS — The following students graduated with degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls during the fall 2021 semester:

Ashley Collins, bachelor of science in conservation and environmental planning; Emma Savaglio, bachelor of science in psychology.

UW-Stout

MENOMONIE — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout's dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester:

KENSOHA: Tanya Doherty, Stephanie Fraid, Karinna Schmitt.

Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. — The following students were named to Wheaton College's dean's list for receiving a grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 during the fall 2021 semester:

BRISTOL: Olivia Nahorniak.

KENOSHA: Ariana Hubing, Mariana Moore, Mia Olsen, Noah Olsen.

Winona State University

WINONA, MINN. — Kaitlyn Croeker of Kenosha was named to the Dean's List at Winona State, where she is in the first year of work on a master's degree in athletic training. She is a 2017 graduate of Bradford High School and a 2021 graduate of Marian University in Fond du Lac.

Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE — Kendra Boyer of Burlington will be taking part in Wisconsin Lutheran College's third presentation of performances of original 10-minute plays written and directed by WLC students and alumni.

These plays will include forays into comedy, drama and places in-between. Performances will feature eight stories developed through recent playwriting classes and submissions from alumni.

Boyer will be acting in the showcase. The performances are scheduled to take place Feb. 20, in the Center for Arts and Performance at Wisconsin Lutheran College. For show times and ticket information, visit wlc.edu/2022-Play-Showcase/.

