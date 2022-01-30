College News: Local students mark achievements

Georgia Institute of Technology
ATLANTA, Ga. — John Schmidt of Burlington earned the distinction of faculty honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during the fall 2021 semester.
Loras College
DUBUQUE, Iowa — The following students were named to Loras College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester:
KENOSHA: Erin Conley, Anna Scarlato.
TREVOR: Abigail Jones.
Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. — Sam Hotze and Brock Lampe of Kenosha were named to Northern Illinois University’s dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester.
Northwestern College
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Elliana Zerr of Genoa City was named Collegiate Scholar by Northwestern College for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the fall 2021 semester. Zerr is a freshman majoring in biology-health professions and theatre.
Trinity Christian College
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Holly Carter of Bristol and Lauren Cox of Pleasant Prairie were named to Trinity Christian College’s dean’s list for receiving a 3.5 grade point average during the fall 2021 semester.
University of Iowa
IOWA CITY — The following students were named to the University of Iowa’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester:
BRISTOL: Jacinta Petersen.
BURLINGTON: Ava Aperi.
KENOSHA: Julia Kryca.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Katherine Kositzke.
University of Minnesota Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Hope Caya of Kenosha was named to the University of Minnesota Duluth’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.
University of Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — Kyle Brannigan of Kenosha graduated from the University of Northern Colorado during the fall 2021 semester with a degree in doctor of philosophy in sport and exercise science.
UW-River Falls
RIVER FALLS — Maddy Toro of Salem was named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.
Western Technical College
LA CROSSE — Zachary Lamberson of Silver Lake was named to Western Technical College’s president’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.