College News: Local students mark achievements

Georgia Institute of Technology

ATLANTA, Ga. — John Schmidt of Burlington earned the distinction of faculty honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during the fall 2021 semester.

Loras College

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The following students were named to Loras College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester:

KENOSHA: Erin Conley, Anna Scarlato.

TREVOR: Abigail Jones.

Northern Illinois University

DEKALB, Ill. — Sam Hotze and Brock Lampe of Kenosha were named to Northern Illinois University’s dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester.

Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Elliana Zerr of Genoa City was named Collegiate Scholar by Northwestern College for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the fall 2021 semester. Zerr is a freshman majoring in biology-health professions and theatre.

Trinity Christian College

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Holly Carter of Bristol and Lauren Cox of Pleasant Prairie were named to Trinity Christian College’s dean’s list for receiving a 3.5 grade point average during the fall 2021 semester.

University of Iowa

IOWA CITY — The following students were named to the University of Iowa’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester:

BRISTOL: Jacinta Petersen.

BURLINGTON: Ava Aperi.

KENOSHA: Julia Kryca.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Katherine Kositzke.

University of Minnesota Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Hope Caya of Kenosha was named to the University of Minnesota Duluth’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.

University of Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Kyle Brannigan of Kenosha graduated from the University of Northern Colorado during the fall 2021 semester with a degree in doctor of philosophy in sport and exercise science.

UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS — Maddy Toro of Salem was named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.

Western Technical College

LA CROSSE — Zachary Lamberson of Silver Lake was named to Western Technical College’s president’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.

