College News: Local students mark achievements

St. Norbert College

DE PERE — The following students have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.

Kenosha: Kira Caldwell, Katie Neu and Amy Walther

Pleasant Prairie: Maria Schneider

Salem: Rebecca Glassen

Trevor: Sarah Pohjola

Saint Mary’s College

NOTRE DAME, Indiana — Alexandria Gulotta and Andrea Medina of Kenosha have been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester for achieving a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

University of Maryland

ADELPHI, MD — Jordan Gould of Kenosha was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus, having earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5.

