College News: Local students mark achievements

Emerson College

BOSTON, Mass. — Evelyn Alumbreros of Pleasant Prairie participated in Emerson Stage's production of "As You Like It." The play was performed Feb. 17 through 20 in the Semel Theater at Emerson College.

Alumbreros is majoring in musical theatre and is a member of the class of 2025.

John Carroll University

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Brady Fields of Burlington was named to John Carroll University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 with a minimum of 12 credit hours during the fall 2021 semester.

Lawrence Tech

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Allison Clark of Twin Lakes was named to Lawrence Technological University's honor roll for maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average during the fall 2021 semester.

Lewis University

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington and Yasir Tahir of Kenosha were named to Lewis University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.

Rochester Institute of Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cathryn Szulczewski of Pleasant Prairie and Tyler Holewinski of Kenosha were named to Rochester Institute of Technology's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Zach Campbell of Burlington will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's baseball team during the 2022 season.

University of Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Kelly Wolkober of Bristol and Chloe Lenz of Pleasant Prairie were named to the University of Wyoming's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.

