College News: Local students mark achievements

Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. — The following students were named to Bradley University's dean's list for receiving a minimum grade point average of 3.5 during the fall 2021 semester:

KENOSHA: Noah Jiter, Nathan Hiitola.

UNION GROVE: Hannah Ramcke.

Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — Eliana Crabb of Kenosha and Carter Chambers of Pleasant Prairie were named to Iowa State University's honors list for academic excellence during the fall 2021 semester.

Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The following students were named to Nazarene University's dean's list for receiving a minimum grade point average of 3.5 during the fall 2021 semester:

KENOSHA: Katie Engle.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Nathan Gonzalez, Rebekah Kruger, Carolyn Richards.

SALEM: Rebecca Bell.

TREVOR: Austin Eifert.

Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gayle Sakiewicz of Salem and Leslie Moldenauer of Pleasant Prairie were named to Southern New Hampshire University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.699 during the fall 2021 semester.

The following students were named to Southern New Hampshire University's president's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.7 or higher during the fall 2021 semester:

BURLINGTON: Tanner Gaudes, Matthew Farmer, Grace Narayanan.

KENOSHA: Kallyn Kasprzak, Savannah Santos, Javier Araiza, Kellie Duncan, Monab Qadri-Espinoza, Kathryn Murakami, Rebekah Nelson.

PLEASANT PARAIRIE: Antoinette Jones.

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Lauren Birschbach of Pleasant Prairie will be participating in the University of Alabama's Cooperative Education Program during the spring 2022 semester. Birschbach is working for Nouryon.

In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's honors list for the fall 2021 semester:

Highest Honors (received a 4.0 grade point average):

KENSOHA: Nicole Johnson.

TREVOR: Steven Dallas, Jacob Lau.

TWIN LAKES: Molly Grabarec.

High Honors (received a grade point average between 3.99 and 3.75):

KENOSHA: Holland Wagner, Maddy Zapata.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Kayla Cox.

SALEM: Jenna Egeland.

TWIN LAKES: Keegan Destree.

Honors (received a grade point average between 3.74 and 3.5):

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Haley Leadingham, Carly Swaney.

UW-Stout

MENOMONIE — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester:

BRISTOL: Breanna Scherer.

KENOSHA: Lizzie Barber, Nicholas Constantine, Zach Hoffmire, Katie Kaplan, Isabelle Luzar, Isaac Nachtigal, Grey Tucker, Brianna Warren.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Ethan Myers.

SALEM: Alyssa Meyer.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Patricia Rodriguez of Kenosha, who is studying early child care and education, won the 2021-2022 Outstanding Adult Student Award.

Wartburg College

WAVERLY, Iowa — Emersen Smith of Pleasant Prairie was named to Wartburg College's dean's list for receiving a minimum grade point average of 3.5 during the fall 2021 semester.

