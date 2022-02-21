College News: Local students mark achievements

Missouri University of Science and Technology

ROLLA, Mo. — Buddhabhushan Salunkhe of Kenosha graduated with a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in the fall of 2021.

Quincy University

QUINCY, Ill. — Makayla Eckel and Jordan Heeter of Kenosha were named to Quincy University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester.

UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE — Students on the fall Dean's List from the area include:

BRISTOL: Sam LeFebve, Finance Major

KENOSHA: Sarah Ankney, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Julia Balli, Communication Studies Major: Organizational and Professional Communication Emphasis; Derek Bauman, Management Major; Maria Bill, International Business Major; Breigha Boyle, Clinical Laboratory Science Major; Aly Droessler, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Isabella Gosda, Psychology Major.

Cassie Kersting, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Maddie Kozel, English Major: Literary and Cultural Studies Emphasis; Katie Ochandategui, Therapeutic Recreation Major; Maddi Oplawski, Therapeutic Recreation Major; Austin Ryan, Public Health and Community Health Education Major; Samantha Steinbrenner-Dirr, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track; Kayla Traxler, Mathematics Major Jessica Williams, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Megan Zeller, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Dylan Connell, Computer Science Major; Haley Howard, Finance Major; Alyssa Johnson, Art Major; Brandon Johnson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical, Adapted, and School Health Education; Delaney Longrie, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education Major.

SALEM: Kaitlyn Barker-Boarini, Recreation Management Major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis; Alex Gerlach, Accountancy Major.

TREVOR: Olivia Hinze, Elementary/Middle Education and Special Education Major; Kylee Plants, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Ryan Sperling, Economics Major.

TWIN LAKES: Grace Anderson, Geography Major: Environmental Science Concentration; Gretta Cieslak, Therapeutic Recreation Major; Maddie Pacholczak, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Trinity Rausch, Psychology Major.

UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE — The following students were named to UW-Platteville’s chancellor’s list for receiving a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the fall 2021 semester:

KENOSHA: Jacob Bakich, Abby Goodhall, Kadie Kraabel.

SALEM: Ethan Chyla, Jacob Seward. TWIN LAKES: Samantha Buerer.

The following students graduated with degrees from UW-Platteville in the fall of 2021:

KENOSHA: Danyanna Dunn, master of science in education; Timothy Casey, history; Mitchell Nyberg, civil engineering.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: James Beller, master of science in criminal justice.

TWIN LAKES: Liam Barber, geography, social science; Rachel Bixler, civil engineering; Samantha Buerer, elementary education.

UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS — The following students graduated with degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls during the fall 2021 semester: Ashley Collins, bachelor of science in conservation and environmental planning; Emma Savaglio, bachelor of science in psychology.

UW-Stout

MENOMONIE — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout’s dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester:

KENOSHA: Tanya Doherty, Stephanie Fraid, Karinna Schmitt.

Wartburg College

WAVERLY, IA — Emersen Smith, of Pleasant Prairie, was scheduled to sing with the Wartburg Choir at the American Choral Directors Association Midwestern Conference on Feb. 17, at Harris Theater in Chicago.

The choir was selected by a two-tiered, blind audition where the screening committee does not know the identity of the choir or conductor. Each choir must submit recordings of past choral performances from the previous three years. The Wartburg Choir was one of only 20 ensembles selected from the more than 120 that applied.

Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. — The following students were named to Wheaton College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 during the fall 2021 semester:

BRISTOL: Olivia Nahorniak.

KENOSHA: Ariana Hubing, Mariana Moore, Mia Olsen, Noah Olsen.

Winona State University

WINONA, MINN. — Kaitlyn Croeker of Kenosha was named to the Dean’s List at Winona State, where she is in the first year of work on a master’s degree in athletic training. She is a 2017 graduate of Bradford High School and a 2021 graduate of Marian University in Fond du Lac.

Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE — Kendra Boyer of Burlington tok part in Wisconsin Lutheran College’s third presentation of performances of original 10-minute plays written and directed by WLC students and alumni.

These plays will include forays into comedy, drama and places in-between. Performances will feature eight stories developed through recent playwriting classes and submissions from alumni.

Boyer will be acting in the showcase. The performances took place Feb. 20, in the Center for Arts and Performance at Wisconsin Lutheran College. For show times and ticket information, visit wlc.edu/2022-Play-Showcase/.

