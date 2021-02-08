COLLEGE NEWS

The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, listed by hometown:
Bristol: Lucas Fitzpatrick, a senior majoring in industrial design; and Breanna Scherer, a junior majoring video production.
Kenosha: Lizzie Barber, a freshman majoring in human development and family studies; Nicholas Constantine, a freshman, majoring in computer networking & information technology; Cody Gentz, a senior majoring in computer science; Isabelle Luzar, a sophomore majoring in graphic design and interactive media; Isaac Nachtigal, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering; and Ezra Tetrick, a freshman majoring in applied mathematics and computer science.
Salem: Jessa Sheen, a sophomore majoring in apparel design and development.
UW-Green Bay
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the fall 2020 semester. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. Students are listed by hometown:
Kenosha: Adelle Capp, Semester Highest Honors; Justin Ferkin, Semester High Honors; Miranda Leboeuf, Semester High Honors; Zachary Lindahl, Semester Honors; Cheverra Mullins, Semester Honors; Miranda Rios, Semester Highest Honors; Malynn Tarczewski, Semester Honors; and Maddy Zapata, Semester High Honors.
Pleasant Prairie: Kayla Cox, Semester Highest Honors; and Haley Leadingham, Semester Honors.
Salem: Liz Gorka, Semester High Honors; and Siera Sieberth, Semester Highest Honors.
Jeremiah Weets of Pleasant Prairie was named to the president’s list at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, for receiving a grade point average of 4.0 with a minimum of six credits during the fall 2020 semester. Weets then graduated at the end of the fall term from the college’s liberal arts program.
Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Neb., has named three students from Kenosha to its 2020 fall semester academic honors list, with a grade point average of 3.75 or higher: Emily Burhani, Emily Gardner and Colin Swanson.