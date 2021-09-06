COLLEGE NEWS:

LA CROSSE — The following students from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse graduated with degrees during the spring 2021 semester:

KENOSHA: Bryce Baldwin, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science: sport management; Tyler Bencs, bachelor of science in mathematics, with honors; Carly Cornell, bachelor of science in psychology; Rachel Eckert, master of science in education, reading; Wylie Jackson, bachelor of science in communication studies: organizational and professional communication emphasis and psychology, with honors; Hannah Knutson, doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy; Amrutha Sreeram, bachelor of science in accountancy; Sam Weyker, bachelor of science in marketing; Emma Yackley, bachelor of science in finance, highest honors.