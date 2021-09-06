COLLEGE NEWS:

UW-LA CROSSE
LA CROSSE — The following students from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse graduated with degrees during the spring 2021 semester:
BRISTOL: Adam Aker, bachelor of science in biology, CSH individualized option; Kestly O’Neill, bachelor of science in biology, CSH individualized option.
KENOSHA: Bryce Baldwin, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science: sport management; Tyler Bencs, bachelor of science in mathematics, with honors; Carly Cornell, bachelor of science in psychology; Rachel Eckert, master of science in education, reading; Wylie Jackson, bachelor of science in communication studies: organizational and professional communication emphasis and psychology, with honors; Hannah Knutson, doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy; Amrutha Sreeram, bachelor of science in accountancy; Sam Weyker, bachelor of science in marketing; Emma Yackley, bachelor of science in finance, highest honors.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Madison Clarke, bachelor of science in psychology; Holden Schultz, bachelor of science in accountancy and finance.
SALEM: Devin Coleman, bachelor of science in management, pre-optometry track; Lindsey Kimpler, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science: exercise science — pre-professional track, highest honors.
TREVOR: Lauren Hanson, bachelor of arts in theatre arts: musical theatre emphasis, highest honors.
TWIN LAKES: Lauren Daniels, bachelor of science in biology, highest honors; Jenna Meyer, bachelor of science in marketing, highest honors.
UW-EAU CLAIRE
EAU CLAIRE — The following scholarships were awarded to incoming freshmen from Kenosha County at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 academic school year:
Freshman Honors Scholarships toBrandy Corwin of Kenosha, Addie Monk of Kenosha, Alex Shea of Pleasant Prairie and Morgan Smith of Pleasant Prairie.
Stephen Thomas Blugold Promise Scholarship to Addie Monk of Kenosha.
Sally Fischer Scholarship for Minority Women to Alex Shea of Pleasant Prairie.
Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship to Morgan Smith of Pleasant Prairie.
PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Christopher Breytspraak of Union Grove has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2021 trimester for the bachelor of science, general science program at Palmer College of Chiropractic.