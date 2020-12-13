 Skip to main content
College Notes
Matteucci named to dean's list

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sophia Matteucci of Kenosha has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Nazareth College, a coeducational, religiously independent college in Upstate New York.

Keen has role in virtual production

RIPON — Levi Keen, class of 2024 from Twin Lakes, was involved in the virtual production of "Molly Sweeney" presented by Ripon College in the fall semester. Keen, whose major is yet ndeclared, was Frank Sweeney in the production that was available for viewing from Nov. 11-15.

The poignant story reveals three individuals during a year when they were on a quest to achieve vision for Molly, functionally blind since shortly after her birth.

