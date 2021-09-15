Community leaders call for unity, respond to alleged campaign targeting KUSD student count

Parents, educators, and community leaders called for unity Tuesday night in response to divisiveness they said has been directed toward Kenosha Unified School Board officials and educators following a decision to require masks inside district buildings.
They also wanted to avert an alleged social media campaign encouraging students to skip the state's annual enrollment count, which takes place Friday.
At a press conference held in the Lincoln Park gardens, community leaders and parents encouraged civil dialogue and collaboration concerning how the community and schools can best keep students safe amid the resurgence of COVID-19. Kenosha County is experiencing significant spread of the virus, according to local health officials. The state departments of public instruction and health have also recommended universal masking when indoors.
Lisa Guerrero, a Kenosha parent, praised elected leaders for taking a stand and "not be swayed by the political movement that is also happening within our city," she said referring to organizations that have protested against Unified's mask mandate and a recently turned down proposal to reinstate a citywide mask requirement. Guerrero is also the co-founder of Parents for Safety and Equity and a member of Education Justice Coalition.
"We know that now is an important time to come together and understand that the greater need of the community should exceed any kind of expectation or desire or just individual people, especially, as we're trying to consider the safety of everyone," said Guerrero. "We have a lot leaders who are part of the School Board who are being attacked for their beliefs, attacked for wanting to keep the community safe. We want to say we appreciate them. We need them. We applaud them and we are very fortunate to have individuals who are not afraid to stand up for what they believe in."
The gathering, which drew 50 to 60 supporters, comes three weeks after a board majority voted to require that anyone spending time inside Kenosha Unified buildings wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. In late August, the School Board moved the meeting, where it eventually approved a mask mandate, to a virtual online format after halting an earlier one in which audience members who weren't already seated in chairs, for social distancing purposes, refused to move into overflow rooms at Educational Support Center. Boos and jeers erupted as board members filed out of the room. The board originally had been scheduled to deliberate on administration's recommendation requiring that all staff and students in attendance in classes for 3-year-old kindergarten through sixth grade wear masks until a vaccine becomes available to children under 12 years of age.
Those at Tuesday's press conference also responded to social media suggestions that students skip school to subvert state funding as a way to compel the board to reverse its decision on the masking guidance, according to Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana, executive director of the Kenosha Education Association, who also spoke. Koeppen-Mulwana said locally organized efforts along "outside interest groups" were responsible, but did not refer to them by name.
Last year, Kenosha Unified saw a record decline in enrollment — a loss of 1,336 students from 20,919 to 19,583, or 6.4 percent from the previous year. The membership counts are converted to full-time equivalents for funding purposes.
Known as the “Third Friday Count,” the enrollment figures that come from accounting for all the students in attendance are important as they are used to determine funding to schools. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district experienced a steep enrollment drop, which reduced the amount of state funding aid by more than $3.2 million.
"Keeping students out on the Third Friday Count harms our entire community and causes long-term damage to our children's education. The bottom line is that kids in the classroom equals dollars in the budget," she said. "Our kids are counting on us. And in order to give them the best educational experience possible, we have to count the kids."
The decline contributed to a 9.63 percent increase in the levy for operations of $8,395,734, to $95,574,353 in 2021 compared with $87,178,619 a year ago to fund schools, debt service and the district’s community service fund.
Owners of a $200,000 home paid $1,787 in taxes to the district based on a tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of property value, according to levy analysis in the district's budget for this year. A year ago, the tax on a $200,000 home was $1,718 based on $8.59 per $1,000 of property value.
Members of the School Board, including Adams, and board members Rebecca Stevens, Todd Price and Tony Garcia were also on hand for the press conference. The district gave public notice of their presence as a quorum, but they did not act on any official business. While Garcia had voted against the mask mandate, he spoke on behalf of the board and administration on the need for the families, community partners and stakeholders to come together to support students.
"Let's keep our students as the priority and support their learning and also make sure that they know the community is united and rooting for them to achieve their goal," he said. "We have the opportunity to cheer on the children of the community, celebrate their success and support their dreams. They need us and we're more than happy to be there for them."
Beth Hillel Temple's Rabbi Dena Feingold, a member of Kenosha's Congregations United to Serve Humanity, said those who would sabotage the actions of the board's mask mandate and attendance count "are those who put self-interest above the common good."
"The attitude, `Don't tell me what to do, I'll do what I think is best', anytime, but especially at a time of communal crisis flies in the face of a central value of all religions and all faiths, which is love your neighbor as yourself," she said. "It's contrary to every philosophy of fundamental human decency. Love your neighbor as yourself is the great principle of living in community. At this moment, it's essential that we re-center this principle of loving our neighbors within ourselves and within our community of Kenosha. We've already seen what happens when we fail to do so. It brings about destruction and even death. Haven't we had enough of this in our community?"
Others speakers included Forward Latino's Arturo Martinez, Nanci Hernandez of LULAC Council 339 representing Kenosha and Racine, Leaders of Kenosha Executive Director Tanya McLean, Veronica King of the Kenosha NAACP branch and Minister Charles Gates of the 23rd Avenue Church of Christ.