Community leaders call for unity, respond to alleged campaign targeting KUSD student count

"Let's keep our students as the priority and support their learning and also make sure that they know the community is united and rooting for them to achieve their goal," he said. "We have the opportunity to cheer on the children of the community, celebrate their success and support their dreams. They need us and we're more than happy to be there for them."

"The attitude, `Don't tell me what to do, I'll do what I think is best', anytime, but especially at a time of communal crisis flies in the face of a central value of all religions and all faiths, which is love your neighbor as yourself," she said. "It's contrary to every philosophy of fundamental human decency. Love your neighbor as yourself is the great principle of living in community. At this moment, it's essential that we re-center this principle of loving our neighbors within ourselves and within our community of Kenosha. We've already seen what happens when we fail to do so. It brings about destruction and even death. Haven't we had enough of this in our community?"