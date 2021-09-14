Community leaders call for unity, respond to alleged campaign targeting KUSD student count

At a press conference held in the Lincoln Park gardens, community leaders encouraged civil dialogue and collaboration concerning how the community and schools can best keep students safe during the resurgence of COVID-19. Kenosha County is experiencing significant spread of the virus, according to local health officials. The state departments of public instruction and health have also recommended universal masking when indoors.

The gathering, which drew 50 to 60 supporters, comes three weeks after a board majority voted to require that anyone spending time inside Kenosha Unified buildings wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. In late August, School Board moved the meeting where it voted on the mask mandate to a virtual online format after audience members who weren't already seated in chairs, for social distancing purposes, refused to move into overflow rooms at Educational Support Center. Boos and jeers erupted as board members filed out of the room. The board originally had been scheduled to deliberate on administration's recommendation requiring that all staff and students in attendance in classes for 3-year-old kindergarten through sixth grade wear masks until a vaccine becomes available to children under 12 years of age.