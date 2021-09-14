Community leaders call for unity, respond to alleged campaign targeting KUSD student count

Parents, educators, and community leaders called for unity Tuesday night in response t divisiveness they said has been directed toward Kenosha Unified School Board officials and educators following a decision to require masks inside district buildings.
They also want to avert an alleged social media campaign encouraging students to skip the state's annual enrollment count, which takes place Friday.
At a press conference held in the Lincoln Park gardens, community leaders encouraged civil dialogue and collaboration concerning how the community and schools can best keep students safe during the resurgence of COVID-19. Kenosha County is experiencing significant spread of the virus, according to local health officials. The state departments of public instruction and health have also recommended universal masking when indoors.
The gathering, which drew 50 to 60 supporters, comes three weeks after a board majority voted to require that anyone spending time inside Kenosha Unified buildings wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. In late August, School Board moved the meeting where it voted on the mask mandate to a virtual online format after audience members who weren't already seated in chairs, for social distancing purposes, refused to move into overflow rooms at Educational Support Center. Boos and jeers erupted as board members filed out of the room. The board originally had been scheduled to deliberate on administration's recommendation requiring that all staff and students in attendance in classes for 3-year-old kindergarten through sixth grade wear masks until a vaccine becomes available to children under 12 years of age.
Those at the press conference also responded to social media suggestions that students skip school to subvert state funding as a way to compel the board to reverse its decision on the masking guidance, according to Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana, executive director of the Kenosha Education Association, who spoke during the event.
Last year, the Unified saw a record decline in enrollment — a loss of 1,336 students from 20,919 to 19,583, or 6.4 percent from the previous year. The membership counts are converted to full-time equivalents for funding purposes.
Known as the “Third Friday Count,” the enrollment figures that come from accounting for all the students in attendance are important as they are used to determine funding to schools. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district experienced a steep enrollment drop, which reduced the amount of state funding aid by more than $3.2 million.
The decline contributed to a 9.63 percent in the levy for operations of $8,395,734, to $95,574,353 in 2021 compared with $87,178,619 a year ago to fund schools, debt service and the district’s community service fund.
Owners of a $200,000 home paid $1,787 in taxes to the district based on a tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of property value, according to levy analysis in the district's budget for this year. A year ago, the tax on a $200,000 home was $1,718 based on $8.59 per $1,000 of property value.
Members of the School Board, including Adams, and board members Rebecca Stevens, Todd Price and Tony Garcia were also on hand for the press conference. The district gave public notice of their presence as a quorum, but they did not act on any official business. Garcia spoke as a School Board member.
Others speakers included Forward Latino's Arturo Martinez, Nanci Hernandez of LULAC Council 339 representing Kenosha and Racine, Lisa Guerrero, a Kenosha parent, Rabbi Deena Feingold, a member of Kenosha's Congregations United to Serve Humanity, Leaders of Kenosha Executive Director Tanya McLean, Veronica King of the Kenosha NAACP branch and Minister Charles Gates of the Church of Christ.
