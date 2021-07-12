Congressman Steil announces youth app contest; Nov. 1 entry deadline

The winner will be selected by a panel of judges from Wisconsin’s First Congressional District and honored by Congressman Steil. The winning app is eligible to be featured on display in the United States Capitol building, on house.gov and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

App parameters are as follows:

The app can be about any topic.

The app can be on any platform (web app, desktop/PC app, a web browser extension, robot, Ruby on Rails, mobile, etc.).

Participants may use any programming language: C/C++, Objective C, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, PHP, Swift, “block code”, etc.

The app must have some degree of functionality to be competitive.

The app cannot be indecent, defamatory, in obvious bad taste, demonstrate a lack of respect for public morals or conduct, adversely affect the reputation of congressional districts or depict hatred, defame or threaten a specific community in the society or incite violence. Apps containing pornography, obscenity or sexual activity are prohibited. The app must not violate the Intellectual Property, common law or privacy rights of other parties.