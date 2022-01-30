Congressman Steil nominates local students for U.S. Service Academies

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has announced the nomination of 15 high school students from Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District for appointments to attend U.S. Service Academies.

“Each year it is an honor to nominate Wisconsin students to serve our nation at a U.S. Service Academy. The nomination process recognizes the character, leadership and academic achievements of Wisconsin high school students eager to serve our country, and I am proud to nominate 15 students to our nation’s service academies.”

Part of the U.S. Service Academy application process is obtaining a nomination from an authorized nominating source, such as a member of Congress. Acceptance to the academies is highly competitive. Receiving a nomination is the important first step, however, the actual appointment to a service academy is determined by each academy itself. Appointments for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District will be announced at a later date.

Among the 15 students nominated by Steil were these from Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties:

William Allen of Trevor has been nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

