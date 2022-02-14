Curtis Strange Elementary after school program empowers students and their families

Ask Curtis Strange second-grader Victoria Rivera to multiply 6 and 2 and she’ll tell you not just that it equals 12, but how she came to know the product, too.

“Two times six will be 12 because six plus six is 12 and you’re making that two times,” she says matter-of-factly.

A few months ago, the “2 times table” vexed Victoria. Multiplying by 5 did, too.

But not anymore, thanks to her school’s Power Hour program, which has empowered her to think through math problems and arrive at the correct answers. Quizzed on the spot by a reporter, Victoria, who had yet to try multiplying 2 with a number as high as 100, thought for split second before answering: “It’s 200.”

“Math is my favorite subject,” she said in a most serious tone, before finishing with a hint of a giggle. “I also like science. And, science is math.”

Progress a revelation

Mirella Rivera said her daughter’s progress has been nothing short of a revelation. Victoria used to be hesitant when it came to the subject of math. Math activities, teacher support, students learning and helping each other learn – these are the things that are helping to open her daughter’s mind to future possibilities. Scientist. Engineer. Mathematician.

“She kind of struggled with why she had to be there (in Power Hour). But then, once being there she felt comfortable because it is people that she knows. Her teachers are working there. They get them involved in the activities,” said Rivera, whose son Nolan, a fifth-grader at the school, also receives homework help through the program. “I wish I had the type of activities that could help me fall in love with math.”

“It’s astonishing to see a child have her favorite subject be math,” Rivera said, as many students her daughter’s age gravitate toward art and gym as favorite classes. “For her to say that now, now she says (math). That, I’ve never heard from her before.”

Diana Hernandez and her daughter Hannah, also in second grade, struggled with math.

“I honestly love it ... It’s amazing how much she’s learned just in the time she’s been in Power Hour,” Hernandez said.

She said when the school had to switch to virtual learning last month due to COVID-19, she had the opportunity to listen in on the after-school session. Even at the end of a long day learning virtually on computer, “when she got to Power Hour, she was a totally different kid.”

“The teacher just made it so fun for them and the more I listened every day, the quicker she got with her math facts and she actually got a second quarter math master certificate,” she said. “That’s how well she’s picked up in it.”

Hannah said she enjoys being tested using flash cards with class partners.

“Ms. Webb usually brings us back to her table and she tests us with flash cards and we count to a number she wants us to,” Hannah said.

Hannah also engages her mother in the activity asking her what number she’d like her to count to.

“So, the number was 82 and she wrote them all down and counted to 82,” said Hernandez.

During a recent quiz of 100 math facts, she was the first in her class to finish in five minutes or less.

Virtual setbacks

Hernandez said having to learn virtually has taken a toll on kids like her daughter, her peers and teachers alike.

“It’s different learning in front of a computer than being in person and a lot of the teachers didn’t like being virtual and the students didn’t like being virtual, so the enthusiasm is definitely not the same as when you’re in person,” she said.

As the first year students learned virtually during the pandemic, Hernandez saw the negative effects on learning first hand with her daughter. She had started a new grade, with a new teacher, learning virtually.

“There were a lot of setbacks there. I just saw her not wanting to do school, at all,” she said. The same was true for homework.

“She was just burnt out,” she said. “So I think, with this program, it has helped to close that gap, even though it’s a long day for them. She still comes home now and is excited about learning.”

Support from parents

Principal Jon Bar-Din acknowledged the struggle with learning that families have faced with the pandemic and is thankful for the support parents have shown with the Power Hour program.

“This is the kind of thing you have to have. We’ve had parents’ support on this going on our second year, and they’re willing to pick up kids (after school),” he said, describing how loyal parents faithfully sit in their cars until their kids are done. “They’re out there waiting. No complaints. They’re out there every day. These parents really do a nice job supporting that extra hour. I think they’re just amazing.”

Carrie Borst, a first grade teacher at the elementary whose daughter, Celia, attends second grade at the school, is enthusiastic about the results, thus far. Celia said Power Hour has helped her improve her understanding of equations on tests.

When she first started the program, she didn’t quite get the concept of “place value” for ones, tens and hundreds. Basic math facts didn’t come so quickly and telling time also escaped her.

“It was nice to see one of the previous units where she struggled ... (and in the retest) she got it all right,” Borst said.

In a confident place

“I feel more confident when I do (place value problems),” said Celia. “And telling time is so easy now. You just have to count by fives. It’s the easiest thing in the world.”

Borst said recently she received the results of her daughter’s second-quarter Measure of Academic Progress math assessment.

Celia’s progress included a 22-point jump from her fall test and she has now met the benchmark for achievement at her grade level.

