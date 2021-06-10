Dan Wade resigns from Kenosha Unified School Board, cites health reasons

Wade also served as the city’s police chief, from 1997 to 2007 before retiring in 2008, having had a career in law enforcement that spanned 35 years.

“I’ve learned so much over seven years and met so many wonderful people. The majority of it was fantastic,” he said. “I’m sure the board will do just fine. They’ll find somebody to replace me.”

When he first ran for the board, Wade said he wanted to take a common sense approach to problem solving and had a “a strong desire to provide the best possible education for our students.”

“We as a board are dealing with several policy issues at present, (minority graduation rates and staffing, transgender issues, harassment, and bullying, etc.) There are no easy answers to these policies and comprehensive development of them will take time and research,” he said during his re-election campaign in 2018. “Even expert opinions differ greatly depending on their own point of view.

‘Outstanding’ board member

Savaglio-Jarvis, who came on board as Wade began his first term called him an “outstanding School Board member.

“He has played an integral role in supporting many of the changes needed to improve our services to students, staff and families,” she said.